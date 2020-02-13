Regency Announces Change of Management

Toronto, February 13, 2020 - Regency Gold Corp. (TSXV: RAU.H) ("Regency" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of new directors to the board and the appointment of a new executive management team for the Company. The new team is comprised of Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer and Director, James Gallagher, Executive Chairman and Director and Dean Chambers, Director. Ms. Kelsey Chin, will remain in her current capacity as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

In connection with the foregoing, the Company announces the resignation of William Radvak as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company and the resignations of Aleem Nathwani and Brian Stecyk as Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Messrs. Radvak, Nathwani and Stecyk for their contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

About the New Management Team and Directors

Brief biographies of the members of the newly appointed Board of Directors and management team of the Company are as follows:

Abraham Drost, M.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and Director - Mr. Drost is a Professional Geoscientist (Ontario) and a graduate of the University of Waterloo (B.Sc) and Queen's University (M.Sc.). Mr. Drost is a former President and Director of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., former President and Director of Gold X Mining Corp. and former CEO, and Director of Mexican Gold Corp. Mr. Drost is a former Chairman of Premier Gold Mines USA Inc. and the former CEO and founding Director of Premier Royalty Inc., prior to the sale to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. He was a former CEO and then Director of Mega Precious Metals Inc. at the sale to Yamana Gold Inc. Mr. Drost was most recently CEO and Director of Carlisle Goldfields Ltd. at the sale to Alamos Gold Inc. He previously served as Regional Land Use Geologist with the Ontario Geological Survey, promoting exploration best practises for junior mining companies on aboriginal traditional territories.

James Gallagher, P. Eng., Executive Chairman and Director - Mr. Gallagher is a Professional Engineer and seasoned mining executive with a 35-year track record of optimizing operational performance, leading successful projects and consulting with global scope. Mr. Gallagher was most recently the President and CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP"). During his 6 year tenure at NAP, Mr. Gallagher rebuilt the senior management team, introduced advanced technologies and mining methods at the Lac des Illes Mine and achieved an operational and financial turnaround that made the Lac des Illes Mine one of the largest and lowest cost underground mines in Canada, culminating in the 2019 sale of NAP for $1 billion to Impala Platinum. Prior to NAP, Mr. Gallagher spent 24 years with Falconbridge Ltd., in a variety of operational and project management roles and eight years as Global Director of Mining for Hatch, leading one of the largest mining EPCM teams in North America. Mr. Gallagher is a Director and chair of the Health, Safety and Technical committee for Harte Gold, serves on the Board of Directors of the Ontario Mining Association.

Dean Chambers, P. Eng., ICD.D., Director - Mr. Chambers is a Professional Engineer and financial executive with over 35 years of business, technical and financial experience. In 2017, Mr. Chambers retired as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Sherritt International Corporation, a major international resource company. Mr. Chambers' career as a senior executive in the mining and chemical industries also includes progressive positions with The Dow Chemical Company, Falconbridge Limited and Dynatec Corporation. Most recently, Mr. Chambers served four years on the Board of Directors and chaired the Audit Committee of North American Palladium Ltd. leading up to its successful sale to Impala Platinum in 2019. Mr. Chambers holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Chambers also serves on the Industrial Advisory Committee for the Engineering and Management program at McMaster University.

