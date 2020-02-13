Starr Peak Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 - Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:STE)(OTC:LSGEF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuance of up to 3,333,333 units at a price of $0.30 per unit. Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant with each share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the non-brokered private placement.

On June 13, 2019, the Company announced the acquisition of a priority land package in northwestern Quebec, directly east and adjoining Amex Exploration Inc.'s ("Amex Exploration") (AMX: TSX- V; OTCQX: AMXEF; FRA: MX0) Perron Property and proximal to the past-producing Norme?tal Mine. The newly acquired NewMe?tal Property ("NewMe?tal" or the "Property") consists of 53 mineral claims covering 1,420 hectares of highly prospective ground for orogenic gold and polymetallic VMS style mineralization in a region well-known for its gold occurrences and historical production. The Company plans to complete an initial program of prospecting, geological mapping, and high-resolution drone geophysics in order to prepare for an inaugural drilling campaign.

A finder's fee of 6%, payable in cash and/or warrants, may be paid in connection with this private placement.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration costs and general working capital.

The non-brokered private placement is subject to TSX Exchange approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Starr Peak Exploration Ltd.,

"Johnathan More"

Chief Executive Officer

