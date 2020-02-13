Fidelity Minerals Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Vancouver, February 13th, 2020 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN)| (FSE:S5GM) | (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company pursuant to which the Company has agreed to pay AUD $20,000 in cash and issue an aggregate of 300,000 common shares ("Shares") in order to settle certain obligations of the Company totalling AUD $100,000 (the "Transaction"). The Company decided to satisfy a portion of the outstanding indebtedness with Shares in order to preserve its cash for operations. The Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company will issue the Shares once the Transaction has been approved by the Exchange.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals;

Ian Graham

CEO and Director

Tel: +1.604.671.1353

Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com

Investor Contact:

Bahay Ozcakmak

Executive Chairman

Tel: +61.3.9236.2800

Email: bahay@fidelityminerals.com

