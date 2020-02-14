Fabled Copper Corp. Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program

Vancouver, February 13, 2020 - Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV: FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the 2019 exploration completed on its wholly owned ChurchKey and Muskwa properties late in 2019. The properties lie in north eastern British Columbia and include the historic Churchill Copper mine and the Davis Keays mine. The program commenced near the end of September and field work consisted of geological mapping and sampling and 1,000 metres of core drilling under the historic Neil vein showings.

Geological Mapping and Sampling

Geological mapping and sampling was focused on the Toro claims (Muskwa Property) and Magnum claims (ChurchKey Proprety). Minor sampling took place on the Neil claims (Muskwa Property). The majority of samples were grab samples of mineralized outcrop. Samples from the Toro claims were taken from the north and south parts of the claims area. Mineralized results ranged from 1.13 % Cu to 4.35% Cu. The Magnum samples collected traced the mineralized outcrop for more than 500 metres along strike. Results ranged from 1.18% Cu to 22.69 % Cu. The higher grade results are most likely a function of oxidized mineralization. Most of the samples taken from the Neil claims returned low percentage results with the only sample above 1% Cu, such sample displaying 5.44% Cu.

Table 1: Surface samples from the prospecting and sampling work during the 2019 exploration program where the assays returned values greater than 1% Cu.

SAMPLE ID NAD83E_Z10 NAD83N_Z10 Elevation AREA Cu_pct Y646003 371726.16 6472139.01 2348.4 Toro 2.57 Y646004 371777.58 6473156.06 2177.7 Toro 2.95 Y646011 372231.56 6468227.98 1365.0 Toro 1.25 Y646012 372142.61 6468148.98 1365.0 Toro 1.59 Y646052 371714.26 6472175.21 2350.0 Toro 2.11 Y646055 371790.17 6473191.13 2199.6 Toro 1.13 Y646056 371781.48 6473179.49 2190.5 Toro 4.35 Y646084 372154.22 6468131.70 1350.0 Toro 2.64 Y646085 372099.86 6468202.66 1422.4 Toro 1.25 Y646057 360030.42 6488172.76 1960.2 Magnum 2.40 Y646058 360015.33 6488207.4 1903.5 Magnum 11.90 Y646060 359994.68 6488195.77 1899.9 Magnum 2.08 Y646061 359976.10 6488173.48 1899.9 Magnum 2.60 Y646065 359885.32 6487996.75 1916.6 Magnum 1.75 Y646066 359853.95 6487908.84 1928.9 Magnum 7.04 Y646067 359823.81 6487860.32 1932.1 Magnum 6.12 Y646068 359785.20 6487824.38 1914.0 Magnum 1.54 Y646072 359738.06 6487843.56 1872.0 Magnum 20.33 Y646073 359731.20 6487767.69 1882.8 Magnum 1.18 Y646074 359690.20 6487715.56 1881.2 Magnum 1.53 Y646075 359639.28 6487634.14 1884.6 Magnum 22.69 Y646077 359616.26 6487656.03 1846.6 Magnum 6.07 Y646086 352480.68 6492815.85 2337.5 Neil 5.44

Drilling

The Company completed six holes totaling 1,000 metres of core drilling under the Neil showings with the intent of demonstrating the down dip potential of the Neil Vein. Drill hole CK19-01 was drilled to test the source of an airborne EM resistivity anomaly, and weak conductor. The hole intersected a thick black mudstone explaining the resistivity anomaly but did not intersect any conductors. Drill holes CK19-02 and CK19-03 missed the Neil vein. Three of the holes (CK19-04,CK19-05 and CK19-06) intersected the mineralized Neil Vein. The mineralized intersections are found in Table 2. In spite of intersecting chalcopyrite mineralization in all three of the holes that intersected the Neil Vein, the analyses did not record any copper. The Company is checking the analyses with a different digestion to investigate why the analyses were incorrect and will provide updates accordingly. The best intersection was in hole CK19-05 which intersected 1.54 metres averaging 1.64 % Cu. The surface mineralization of the Neil Vein outcrops at 2350 metres elevation while DDH CK19-06 was collared at 1700 metres which gives a down dip extent of the vein of 650 metres.

Table 2: Mineralized Drill Hole Intersections

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Width(m) Geology









CK19-04 66.2 67.2 1 brecciated quartz vein CK19-04 65.29 66.2 0.91 sheeted quartz veins CK19-04 67.2 68.2 1 brecciated shale with Cpy CK19-04 68.2 69.5 1.3 brecciated shale with Cpy CK19-04 86.24 87.24 1 qtz vn breccia with Cpy CK19-04 87.24 88.24 1 qtz vn breccia with Cpy CK19-04 88.24 89.36 1.12 qtz vn breccia with Cpy CK19-04 89.36 90.88 1.52 bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy. CK19-04 90.88 92.68 1.8 bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy. CK19-04 92.68 95.44 2.76 bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy. CK19-04 95.44 96.03 0.59 bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy. CK19-04 96.03 97.16 1.13 bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy. CK19-04 97.56 99.09 1.53 bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy. CK19-05 75.59 77.43 1.84 sheared bl ms, CPY stringers CK19-05 77.43 78.13 0.7 sheared bl ms, CPY stringers CK19-05 78.13 79.55 1.42 sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY CK19-05 79.55 80.77 1.22 sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY CK19-05 80.77 82.3 1.53 sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY CK19-05 82.3 82.7 0.4 Cpy mineralized in qtz ven CK19-05 82.7 83.8 1.1 Cpy mineralized in qtz ven CK19-05 83.8 85.34 1.54 Cpy mineralized in qtz ven CK19-05 85.34 86.63 1.29 qtz vn breccia with Cpy CK19-05 86.63 88.41 1.78 bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs. CK19-05 88.41 89.92 1.51 bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs. CK19-05 89.92 92.95 3.03 bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs. CK19-05 92.95 93.3 0.35 qtz vn breccia with Cpy CK19-05 93.3 95.12 1.82 sheared bl ms, CPY stringers CK19-05 95.12 95.47 0.35 bx qtz vn with Cpy CK19-05 95.47 96.95 1.48 sheared bl ms, CPY stringers CK19-05 96.95 97.8 0.85 qtz vn with Cpy CK19-05 97.8 100.3 2.5 sheared bl ms, tr Cpy CK19-06 53.34 54.34 1 qtz stockworks, tr Cpy CK19-06 54.34 55.9 1.56 qtz stockworks, tr Cpy CK19-06 56.75 58.15 1.4 qtz stockworks, tr Cpy CK19-06 120 121 1 bx bl ms with qtz stkwks CK19-06 121 121.92 0.92 qtz stockworks, tr Cpy CK19-06 121.92 123.44 1.52 qtz vein bx

