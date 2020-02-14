Spearmint Significantly Expands the Perron-East Gold Prospects Acreage in Quebec

Vancouver, February 14, 2020 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded the Perron-East Gold Prospects from approximately 2,000 acres to now covering approximately 10,000 acres consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec. These new claims are situated in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine. These newly acquired Perron-East Gold Prospects cover prospective ground for orogenic gold and polymetallic VMS-(volcanogenic massive sulphide)-style mineralization in a region well known for its gold occurrences and historical production.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "Expanding our Perron-East property by approximately four times its original size gives Spearmint a significant footprint in this emerging gold district. Recently, Amex Exploration's shares have gone from a low of $0.58 to yesterday's high of $1.90 based on drill results at their Perron Project. Management looks forward to starting operations on our recently acquired claims and Spearmint has flow-through funds on hand to carry out a work program on this property. We are also planning to begin work programs on our Clayton Valley Lithium Property in Nevada and our newly acquired River Valley East Platinum/Palladium Prospect in Ontario. Spearmint will be extremely active in the coming months at a time when the junior mining market is seeing a rebound in investor interest."

Spearmint's Perron-East property is in proximity to the past-producing Normetal mine, from which approximately 10.1 million tonnes grading 2.24% copper, 5.41% zinc, 0.526 g/t gold and 44.45 g/t silver were extracted periodically between 1937 and 1975, with development down to a depth of approximately 2.4 kilometres (SIGEOM -- Mine Normetal). Furthermore, on February 6 and February 13, 2020 Amex Exploration Inc. announced additional significant drill results from Perron including 2.19 g/t Au over 23.6 m and 29.4 g/t Au over 8.5 m.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals' flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project, the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,000 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine, the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670ppmLi.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totalling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp., as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc., and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. & Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Spearmint's properties. This new acreage was acquired via Gestim.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

