Mistango Increases Land Position Adjacent to Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Mine by 130%

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (MIS: CSE, "Mistango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased its Eby-Baldwin property area by 130% to 2,194 hectares from 954 hectares. Eby-Baldwin is contiguous with Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Mine and adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit property.

Click here to see Eby-Baldwin map

Eby-Baldwin Project

The Eby-Baldwin property sits upon the intersection of numerous prolific gold bearing structures, including the Main, Amalgamated and Kirana breaks which converge with the Cadillac Larder Lake Break ("CLLB"). The confluence of these breaks provide for geological similarities to the Macassa mine. While the Main Break is considered the most important structure at the Macassa mine, the more recent discovery of the South Mine Complex is structurally governed by the Amalgamated Break. Eby-Baldwin strategically hosts both structures within its property boundaries.

Geological Upside at Eby-Baldwin

Eby-Baldwin has known historical presence of gold in veins and in its association with porphyry intrusions, another key similarity with the Macassa mine. A northwest trending porphyry dyke located immediately south of the CLLB shows wide, low-grade gold intersections that need to be revisited under the current gold price environment. Mistango will plan a considerable drill program, given it has expanded the Eby-Baldwin land package, targeting the Main and amalgamated Breaks to delineate structural controls on the mineralization. This will follow-up ground induced polarization and a high-resolution drone magnetic survey.

Further detail on Eby-Baldwin and the other Mistango assets can be found on our Corporate Presentation or at www.mistango.com.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Mistango, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Omega and Eby-Baldwin projects in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

SOURCE Mistango River Resources Inc.