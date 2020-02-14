Menü Artikel
O3 Mining Grants Stock Options and Restricted Securities

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V:OIII) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") announces that today it has granted to certain officers, directors, employees and/or consultants of the Corporation (i) an aggregate of 1,370,000 options to acquire common shares of the Corporation ("Options"), and (ii) an aggregate of 150,000 restricted share units of the Corporation ("RSUs"). The Options have an exercise price of $2.50 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant, and vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The RSUs are subject to a three-year cliff vesting period from the date of grant.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining is an emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada – focused on projects in Québec and Ontario – with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company. The Corporation's goal is to become one of the premier gold exploration companies in Canada.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in a number of properties in Québec (435,000 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val d'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Faut. O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val D'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Faut. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the James Bay and Chibougamau regions of Québec and in the Hemlo district in Ontario.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on O3 Mining, please contact:
José Vizquerra-Benavides
President, CEO and Director
Telephone: (416) 363-8653


O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PNTH
CA67113B1085
www.o3mining.ca
