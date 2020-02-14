TerraX Minerals Inc. Changes Name To Gold Terra Resource Corp.

VANCOUVER, February 14, 2020 - TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:TXR) (Frankfurt:TX0) (OTC Pink:TRXXF) is pleased to announce a corporate rebranding and name change to Gold Terra Resource Corp. ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") to reflect a renewed focus on the development of its wholly-owned Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

The new name Gold Terra comes with a refreshed energetic team led by Gerald Panneton, Executive Chairman (founder of Detour Gold) and a new focused approach to unlock the under-explored potential of the YCG Project.

The name change to Gold Terra is effective immediately; however, the Company will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name and new trading symbol (YGT) at the opening of trading on or about February 19, 2020. The Company's website has changed to www.goldterracorp.com. Any visitors to the Company's current website and any communications to the Company's current email addresseswill beredirected automatically.

Executive Chairman, Gerald Pannerton stated, "The name change reflects a reset for the Company towards expanding the current gold resources and defining the potential for new discoveries on our district-scale land position, located next to the city of Yellowknife where the Con and Giant mines have produced over 14 million ounces of gold."

About Gold Terra Resource Corp

Gold Terra owns a 100% interest in the YCG Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 10 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Company announced an inferred mineral resource estimate of 735,000 ounces of gold in November 2019, (News release November 4th 2019). The YCG Project which is located in the same archean belt where the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG project is located north and south of the city and along the same mineralized district scale as the past producer Con and Giant Mines.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

