Menü Artikel
Suche
 

IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Boto Gold Project Optimization Study

14.02.2020  |  Newsfile

Toronto, February 14, 2020 - IAMGold Corp. (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on the Optimization Study for the Boto Gold Project, Senegal, West Africa, reported in the Company's news release dated January 13, 2020.

The study was completed by IAMGOLD and Lycopodium and incorporates the work of IAMGOLD, Lycopodium and Specialist Consultants and has an effective date of December 31, 2019.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with three operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Indi Gopinathan, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999 info@iamgold.com

Please note:

This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile's website at www.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52458


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

IAMGold Corp.

IAMGold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
899657
CA4509131088
www.iamgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap