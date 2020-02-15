Talisker Grants Options

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan an aggregate of 1,300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.39 per share for a period of five years, expiring February 12, 2025 to recent director and officer appointments and new consultants to the Company.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 270,605 hectares over 288 claims, three leases and 154 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.