Rio Tinto: Update on Tropical Cyclone Damien

Rio Tinto’s iron ore operations in the Pilbara, Western Australia, are progressively resuming following the passing of Tropical Cyclone Damien. The cyclone caused infrastructure damage across our entire Pilbara network, including impact to access roads, electrical and communications infrastructure and accommodation. All mine sites experienced some disruption and will take time to return to normal operations.

As a result, Rio Tinto’s Pilbara shipments in 2020 are now expected to be between 324 million tonnes and 334 million tonnes (100 per cent basis) versus previous guidance of between 330 million tonnes and 343 million tonnes. Rio Tinto is working with its customers to minimise any disruption in supply.

Safety remains our top priority as we ramp up operations, and undertake the necessary remediation work, following the passing of the cyclone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005139/en/

Contact

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600



David Outhwaite

T +44 20 7781 1623

M +44 7787 597 493



Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429



Media Relations, Asia

Grant Donald

T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028



Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

T +61 3 9283 3088

M +61 447 028 913



Matt Chambers

T +61 3 9283 3087

M +61 433 525 739



Jesse Riseborough

T +61 8 6211 6013

M +61 436 653 412



Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse

T: +44 20 7781 1517

M: +44 7825 195 178



David Ovington

T +44 20 7781 2051

M +44 7920 010 978



Investor Relations, Australia

Natalie Worley

T +61 3 9283 3063

M +61 409 210 462



Amar Jambaa

T +61 3 9283 3627

M +61 472 865 948



Group Company Secretary

Steve Allen



Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James’s Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885



Joint Company Secretary

Tim Paine



Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404



This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.



Category: General