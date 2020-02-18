Starcore Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results

Vancouver, February 18, 2020 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or "the Company") announces production results for the third fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

"The results of our operational excellence programs at the San Martin mine are starting to gain traction and have resulted in improved production, gold grade and gold recovery quarter over quarter," reported Salvador Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. "Our focus is on strict cost and dilution control measures that will result in better head grade."

"In addition to these ongoing improvements, this is an exciting time for the Company as we explore the Santa Elena target. The exploration program is using contractors to drill surface and underground targets and, currently, we are awaiting our first assay results."

San Martin Production Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q/Q Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Y/Y Change Ore Milled (Tonnes) 58,316 54,096 8% 173,234 229,900 -25% Gold Equivalent Ounces 3,425 3,050 12% 10,187 12,300 -17% Gold Grade (Grams/Ton) 1.84 1.78 3% 1.88 1.56 20% Silver Grade (Grams/Ton) 30.06 34.19 -12% 32.17 42.12 -24% Gold Recovery (%) 90.09 87.35 3% 87.37 86.32 1% Silver Recovery (%) 50.93 52.27 -3% 53.99 59.34 -9% Gold: Silver Ratio 86.32 84.81 86.94 81.53

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE

Investor Relations

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 203

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Email: eeadie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, nor does it accept responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52450