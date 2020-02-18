Doubleview Provides an Update for the Hat Gold-Copper Project

VANCOUVER, February 18, 2020 - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSXV:DBV)(FRANKFURT:1D4)(OTC:DBLVF) is pleased to provide an update regarding recent exploration at its Hat gold-copper porphyry property in northwestern British Columbia.

Doubleview in late 2019 drilled five holes with total length 2,227 metres and is awaiting core sample assays. Results will be provided in a news release following receipt and verification. As previously reported, work in 2018 and 2019 included surface surveys and a 3D induced polarization geophysical survey, that greatly enhanced the exploration model and, in part, guided the recent drilling. Newly generated geological information from drill holes has been added to the property database and is being used in planning the 2020 exploration program, details of which will be announced when the forthcoming analytical data has been received and incorporated into our model. We expect the new assays to significantly increase the footprint of the Hat Deposit as well as its depth profile.

We expect to complete the 2020 exploration plan before Doubleview's representatives attend the PDAC ("Prospector & Developers Association of Canada") conference that begins in Toronto, Canada on March 1st. The PDAC is one of the world's largest exploration and mining forums and is a unique opportunity for participants, including industry leaders from all over the world, to network and show case their company's accomplishments. Doubleview will highlight details of its recent progress at the Hat Gold-Copper project.

Doubleview is pleased to note the significant increase in the world price of gold during the last year that adds much value to Hat property mineralization, as well as the growing usage of copper, particularly in the rapidly expanding market for electric automobiles and in renewable energies that are being developed in response to concerns related to climate change.

Please note that Doubleview's corporate office will move to the following address effective March 1st, 2020: 470 Granville Street, Suite 822, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1V5.

Please view the Hat presentation on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a57UBBYjI-4&t=2s .

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: (after March 1, 2020)

Doubleview Capital Corp.

470 Granville St., Suite #822

Vancouver, BC V6C 1V5

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Doubleview Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576792/Doubleview-Provides-an-Update-for-the-Hat-Gold-Copper-Project