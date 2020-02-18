Victoria Gold Graduates to Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX.V-VIT) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) announces we have received final approval from the TSX for the graduation of our listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the common shares of Victoria will begin trading on the TSX, under the new symbol, "VGCX". Victoria’s CUSIP/ISIN will not be affected. In conjunction with listing on the TSX, the common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange prior to the commencement of trading on the TSX.



"Victoria’s graduation to the TSX is another exciting milestone in what has been a dynamic couple of years for the company” said John McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we carry on the ramp up of operations at our Eagle Gold Mine and continue on our path towards becoming an established gold producer, graduating our listing to the senior Canadian stock exchange was a natural step that we believe is reflective of our progress. This up-listing to the TSX will enable us to address an even wider investor audience, both domestically and internationally. We remain focused on building shareholder value and look forward to reporting on our progress as a member of Canada's flagship stock exchange."

About the Dublin Gulch Property

Victoria Gold's 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property is situated in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 kilometers from the town of Mayo. The Property is accessible by road year round, and is located within Yukon Energy's electrical grid.

The Property covers an area of approximately 555 square kilometers, and is the site of the Company's Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits. The Eagle Gold Mine is Yukon's newest operating gold mine. The Eagle and Olive deposits include Proven and Probable Reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold from 155 million tonnes of ore with a grade of 0.65 grams of gold per tonne, as outlined in a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine dated December 3, 2019. The NI 43-101 Mineral Resource for the Eagle and Olive deposits has been estimated to host 227 million tonnes averaging 0.67 grams of gold per tonne, containing 4.7 million ounces of gold in the "Measured and Indicated" category, inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves, and a further 28 million tonnes averaging 0.65 grams of gold per tonne, containing 0.6 million ounces of gold in the "Inferred" category.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact:

John McConnell

President & CEO

Victoria Gold Corp.

Tel: 416-866-8800