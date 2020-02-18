Manitou Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

SUDBURY, Feb. 18, 2020 - Manitou Gold Inc. (“Manitou” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 stock options to a director, an officer and a consultant of the Corporation. Each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 until February 14, 2025. All such stock options vested immediately.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Manitou. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
