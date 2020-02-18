Manitou Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

SUDBURY, Feb. 18, 2020 - Manitou Gold Inc. (“Manitou” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 stock options to a director, an officer and a consultant of the Corporation. Each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 until February 14, 2025. All such stock options vested immediately.



For further information on Manitou Gold Inc. contact:

Richard Murphy, CEO Telephone: 1 (705) 698-1962

Email: info@manitougold.com

