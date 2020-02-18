SilverCrest Announces Highest-Grade Discovery to Date at Las Chispas, Area 200 zone;

1.4 metres est. true width at 16,189 gpt AgEq



2.4 metres est. true width at 9,006 gpt AgEq

1.6 metres est. true width at 13,345 gpt AgEq

Vancouver, February 18, 2020 - SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX: SIL) (NYSE American: SILV) ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new discovery and additional drill results from the Babicanora Norte Vein ("Babi Norte Vein", or "Babi Norte", or the "Vein") of the Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas") located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. Today's release includes results for a total of 216 holes, 65% of which are in-fill holes and 35% expansion holes, and announces the new discovery of the Babi Norte southeast faulted extension named "Area 200 zone" or "Area 200" after the discovery drill hole BAN19-200, which intercepted 2.0 metres (true width) grading 6,418 grams per tonne ("gpt") silver equivalent ("AgEq", defined in table below). With this discovery, the Babi Norte Vein becomes the highest-grade vein currently known on the property.

Expansion drilling has significantly increased the strike length of the Babi Norte Vein from 1.2 kilometres, as previously announced on February 25, 2019, to over 2.0 kilometres. Thirty-nine (39) of the 216 holes establish an initial high-grade footprint for Area 200 of 500 metres long by 125 metres in height (see attached Figures). Drill results for these 39 holes in Area 200 show an average est. true width of 1.5 metres with a weighted average grade of 16.11 gpt gold ("Au") and 2,166.5 gpt silver ("Ag"), or 3,375 gpt AgEq (uncut undiluted). Area 200 is not included in the current resource estimate. For reference, the current Babi Norte Vein model includes 8.6M oz AgEq indicated resources (130,500 tonnes at 11.57 gpt Au and 1,180 gpt Ag, or 2,047 gpt AgEq) and 12.5M oz AgEq inferred resources (277,700 tonnes at 8.21 gpt Au and 780 gpt Ag, or 1,395 gpt AgEq) and is based on a high-grade footprint 125 metres in height and only 900 metres of the estimated 2.0 kilometres strike length. Please refer to the "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Las Chispas Property, Sonora, Mexico", dated effective May 15, 2019, as amended July 19, 2019, available on SEDAR. Babi Norte now has a total of 274 drill holes, including Area 200, which will be part of the updated resource and initial reserve estimate for the Feasibility Study ("FS") to be released in late H1, 2020. The cutoff date for drill data to be included in the FS is the end of February 2020.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, and CEO, remarked, "Since the high-grade discovery in January 2018 of the Babicanora Vein, Area 51 zone, the SilverCrest technical team has been systematically testing out its theory of "the Nature of Multiples" for the potential to discover parallel high-grade precious metal veins and zones similar to Area 51. With the high-grade discoveries of Las Chispas Vein, Area 118, in November 2019, and now the Babi Norte Vein, Area 200, this work has proven effective. Area 200, approximately 500 metres in strike length, is now considered the highest-grade discovery to date at Las Chispas and, combined with the remaining 1.5 kilometres strike length of the Vein, is the longest mineralized vein in the district, surpassing the Babicanora Vein. Area 200 is proximal to the Santa Rosa Decline, suggesting it could be easily accessed with minimal underground development. Congratulations to the SilverCrest team on another high-grade discovery and its ability to aggressively advance this for FS inclusion."

The most significant results for this release are Hole BAN19-274, at 1.4 metres (est. true width) grading 90.22 gpt Au and 9,422.3 gpt Ag, or 16,189 gpt AgEq, and Hole BAN19-213, which intersected 2.4 metres grading 45.71 gpt Au and 5,577.3 gpt Ag, or 9,006 gpt AgEq. Also, noteworthy is Hole BAN19-243 at 1.6 metres grading 75.78 gpt Au and 7,661.9 gpt Ag, or 13,345 gpt AgEq. The following table summarizes the most significant drill intercepts (uncut, undiluted);

Babicanora Norte Vein, Area 200 zone only:

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Drilled Width

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

gpt Ag

gpt AgEq

gpt* BAN19-137 118.9 119.4 0.5 0.4 91.20 12,844.5 19,684 ban19-148 154.1 154.7 0.6 0.4 4.20 373.0 688 BAN19-151 126.7 127.2 0.6 0.4 6.15 585.0 1,046 BAN19-156 143.2 144.5 1.3 1.0 10.42 1,403.8 2,186 Includes 143.8 144.5 0.7 0.6 17.65 2,190.0 3,513 BAN19-170 161.4 163.3 1.9 1.6 10.06 1,962.1 2,717 Includes 161.4 161.9 0.5 0.4 20.50 2,670.0 4,207 BAN19-177 100.0 100.5 0.5 0.4 5.30 1,110.0 1,508 BAN19-182 188.9 191.6 2.7 2.2 17.72 1,801.7 3,130 Includes 188.9 189.8 0.9 0.8 52.00 5,270.0 9,170 BAN19-187 218.9 221.6 2.7 2.1 19.95 2,397.1 3,894 Includes 220.0 221.0 1.0 0.8 55.00 5,770.0 9,895 BAN19-195 210.6 211.1 0.5 0.4 1.11 92.0 175 BAN19-200 231.5 234.0 2.5 2.0 39.27 3,472.5 6,418 Includes 231.5 232.2 0.7 0.6 79.80 7,380.0 13,365 BAN19-209 214.6 215.6 1.0 0.8 8.55 2,527.5 3,169 BAN19-213 292.6 295.6 3.0 2.4 45.71 5,577.3 9,006 Includes 292.6 293.4 0.8 0.7 181.50 18,048.0 31,600 BAN19-218 303.8 304.3 0.5 0.4 2.22 1,805.0 1,972 BAN19-223 314.6 316.0 1.4 1.0 21.05 3,034.2 4,613 Includes 314.6 315.2 0.6 0.5 48.60 6,970.0 10,615 BAN19-227 152.9 154.4 1.4 1.2 0.55 194.6 236 BAN19-232 249.1 250.6 1.6 1.3 5.00 1,839.4 2,214 BAN19-233 268.4 268.9 0.5 0.4 4.19 423.0 737 BAN19-234 290.6 293.4 2.8 2.2 11.51 1,161.2 2,024 Includes 290.7 291.2 0.5 0.4 50.80 4,500.0 8,310 BAN19-235 190.7 194.8 4.1 3.3 3.18 3,742.6 3,981 Includes 192.3 193.3 1.0 0.9 0.05 6,520.0 6,524 BAN20-236 288.6 294.4 5.8 4.6 6.54 966.5 1,457 Includes 290.7 291.2 0.5 0.4 50.80 4,500.0 8,310 BAN20-238 175.6 176.1 0.5 0.4 3.15 348.0 584 BAN20-239 212.2 213.4 1.2 0.9 10.79 1,514.5 2,324 BAN20-240 197.2 197.9 0.7 0.6 1.21 131.0 222 BAN20-243 253.5 255.5 2.0 1.6 75.78 7,661.9 13,345 Includes 254.3 255.0 0.7 0.6 177.50 15,527.5 28,840 BAN20-245 175.4 176.0 0.6 0.5 2.55 690.0 881 BAN20-247 148.6 149.1 0.5 0.4 7.57 997.0 1,565 BAN20-251 196.3 198.1 1.8 1.4 6.31 1,208.9 1,682 Includes 196.8 197.6 0.8 0.7 15.05 2,640.0 3,768 BAN20-252 296.4 297.0 0.6 0.5 39.70 4,790.0 7,768 BAN20-253 273.7 278.1 4.4 3.5 12.58 1,741.3 2,685 Includes 274.5 275.3 0.8 0.6 36.90 5,110.0 7,878 BAN20-256 275.6 278.6 2.9 2.4 3.60 732.8 1,003 Includes 275.6 276.1 0.5 0.4 9.65 1,375.0 2,098 BAN20-257 299.8 300.3 0.5 0.4 5.00 478.0 853 BAN20-258 279.0 284.4 5.4 4.4 6.67 1,244.3 1,744 Includes 281.4 282.0 0.6 0.5 33.60 7,130.0 9,650 BAN20-259 296.8 297.3 0.5 0.4 105.00 9,630.0 17,505 BAN20-261 301.5 307.5 0.5 0.4 6.58 1,025.5 1,519 BAN20-264 264.5 265.1 0.6 0.5 0.54 130.0 171 BAN20-265 297.3 297.9 0.6 0.5 45.40 3,470.0 6,875 BAN20-268 341.5 343.9 2.4 1.9 7.84 1,007.2 1,595 Includes 343.4 343.9 0.5 0.4 26.60 3,200.0 5,195 BAN20-269 326.5 327.7 1.2 1.0 5.49 734.0 1,146 BAN20-274 343.7 345.5 1.8 1.4 90.22 9,422.3 16,189 Weight Average 1.5 16.11 2,166.5 3,375

Babicanora Norte Vein, Babicanora Area (all new significant holes greater than 1,000 gpt AgEq):

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Drilled Width

(m) Est. True Width (m) Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq* gpt Location BAN19-102 95.5 96.0 0.5 0.4 11.90 1,790.0 2,683 BAN BAN19-103 143.5 144.5 1.0 0.8 34.86 3,617.2 6,231 BAN NW BAN19-104 212.0 213.4 1.4 1.9 6.33 833.9 1,309 BAN CENTRAL BAN19-124 101.1 101.9 0.8 0.6 6.55 883.0 1,374 BAN CENTRAL BAN19-129 179.7 180.2 0.5 0.4 10.30 1,640.0 2,413 BAN NW BAN19-135 137.7 139.1 1.4 1.1 11.62 1,247.7 2,119 BAN NW BAN19-137 118.9 119.4 0.5 0.4 91.20 12,844.5 19,684 Area 200 BAN19-138 103.3 105.0 1.7 1.4 7.52 1,050.0 1,614 BAN NW BAN19-151 126.7 127.2 0.5 0.4 6.15 585.0 1,046 Area 200 BAN19-153 132.6 133.1 0.5 0.4 7.56 727.0 1,294 BAN CENTRAL BAN19-156 143.2 144.5 1.3 1.0 10.42 1,403.8 2,186 Area 200 BAN19-165 146.9 147.4 0.5 0.5 17.25 1,495.0 2,789 BAN CENTRAL BAN19-166 132.9 134.6 1.7 1.3 9.66 739.4 1,464 BAN NW BAN19-170 161.4 163.3 1.9 1.6 10.06 1,962.1 2,717 Area 200 BAN19-178 166.5 168.5 2.0 1.7 29.11 2,663.2 4,846 BAN CENTRAL BAN19-182 189.0 191.6 2.6 2.1 17.72 1,801.7 3,130 Area 200 BAN19-187 218.9 221.6 2.7 2.1 19.95 2,397.1 3,894 Area 200 BAN19-189 94.3 95.8 1.6 1.3 18.07 2,356.6 3,712 BAN NW BAN19-192 106.4 108.0 1.6 1.2 8.02 991.3 1,593 BAN NW BAN19-200 231.5 234.0 2.5 2.0 39.27 3,472.5 6,418 Area 200 BAN19-209 214.6 215.6 1.0 0.8 8.55 2,527.5 3,169 Area 200 BAN19-211 109.5 110.1 0.6 0.5 31.90 1,140.0 3,533 BAN NW BAN19-213 292.6 295.6 3.0 2.4 45.71 5,577.3 9,006 Area 200 BAN19-218 303.8 304.3 0.5 0.4 2.22 1,805.0 1,972 Area 200 BAN19-223 314.6 316.0 1.4 1.0 21.05 3,034.2 4,613 Area 200 BAN19-232 249.1 250.6 1.5 1.3 5.00 1,839.4 2,214 Area 200 BAN19-234 290.6 293.4 2.8 2.2 11.51 1,161.2 2,024 Area 200 BAN19-235 190.7 194.8 4.1 3.3 3.18 3,742.6 3,981 Area 200 BAN20-236 288.6 294.4 5.8 4.6 6.54 966.5 1,457 Area 200 BAN20-239 212.2 213.4 1.2 0.9 10.79 1,514.5 2,324 Area 200 BAN20-243 253.5 255.5 2.0 1.6 75.78 7,661.9 13,345 Area 200 BAN20-247 148.6 149.1 0.5 0.4 7.57 997.0 1,565 Area 200 BAN20-251 196.3 198.1 1.8 1.5 6.31 1,208.9 1,682 Area 200 BAN20-252 296.4 297.0 0.6 0.5 39.70 4,790.0 7,768 Area 200 BAN20-253 273.7 278.2 4.5 3.5 12.58 1,741.3 2,685 Area 200 BAN20-256 275.6 278.6 3.0 2.4 3.60 732.8 1,003 Area 200 BAN20-258 279.0 284.4 5.4 4.4 6.67 1,244.3 1,744 Area 200 BAN20-259 296.8 297.3 0.5 0.4 105.00 9,630.0 17,505 Area 200 BAN20-261 301.5 307.5 6.0 4.8 6.58 1,025.5 1,519 Area 200 BAN20-265 297.3 297.9 0.6 0.5 45.40 3,470.0 6,875 Area 200 BAN20-268 341.5 343.9 2.4 1.9 7.84 1,007.2 1,595 Area 200 BAN20-269 326.5 327.7 1.2 1.0 5.49 734.0 1,146 Area 200 BAN20-274 343.7 345.5 1.8 1.4 90.22 9,422.3 16,189 Area 200

Note: all numbers are rounded. Based on a cutoff grade of 150 gpt AgEq with no minimum width.

* AgEq based on 75 (Ag):1 (Au) calculated using long-term silver and gold prices of US$17 per ounce silver and US$1,225 per ounce gold, with average metallurgical recoveries of 90% silver and 95% gold.

All assays were completed by ALS Chemex in Hermosillo, Mexico, and North Vancouver, BC, Canada and Bureau Veritas (Inspectorate Ltd.) in Hermosillo, Mexico.

In summary, of the 216 newly reported holes, 115 holes were below the cutoff grade. Specifically, holes BAN19-57, 58, 61 to 63, 65, 67 to 70, 72, 73, 75, 76, 81, 82, 84 to 86, 88, 89, 91 to 93, 96, 97, 100A, 105, 106, 112, 114 to 118, 121 to 123, 125 to 128, 131 to 134, 136, 139 to 144, 149, 152, 154, 155, 157, 159, 162 to 164, 168, 169, 171 to 173, 175, 176, 179 to 181, 184 to 186, 188, 190, 191, 193, 194, 196, 197, 199, 201, 203 to 205, 208, 212, 215, 217, 220 to 222, 224, 229 to 231 and BAN20-237, 241, 242, 244, 246, 248 to 250, 254, 255, 260, 262, 263, 266 and 270 to 272 intersected veining but were below the Company's cutoff grade of 150 gpt AgEq. BAN20-267 and BAN20-273 are pending assays and will be reported when available.

While drilling for the Babi Norte Vein, several intercepts were made in unnamed veins (hangingwall and footwall veins), with the most significant results below:

BAN19-66: 0.4 metres grading 4.25 gpt Au and 716.0 gpt Ag, or 1,035 gpt AgEq;

BAN19-71: 1.0 metres grading 1.93 gpt Au and 601.2 gpt Ag, or 746 gpt AgEq;

BAN19-80: 0.4 metres grading 4.84 gpt Au and 800.0 gpt Ag, or 1,163 gpt AgEq;

BAN19-95: 0.4 metres grading 17.0 gpt Au and 2,080.0 gpt Ag, or 3,359 gpt AgEq;

BAN19-120: 0.5 metres grading 3.68 gpt Au and 591.0 gpt Ag, or 867 gpt AgEq;

BAN19-167: 0.5 metres grading 27.10 gpt Au and 1,765 gpt Ag, or 3,798 gpt AgEq;

BAN19-182: 0.5 metres grading 7.46 gpt Au and 704.0 gpt Ag, or 1,263 gpt AgEq;

BAN19-225: 0.4 metres grading 9.22 gpt Au and 1,001.0 gpt Ag, or 1,692 gpt AgEq;

BAN19-228: 0.9 metres grading 3.75 gpt Au and 460.6 gpt Ag, or 742 gpt AgEq;

BAN20-253: 0.4 metres grading 19.45 gpt Au and 2,120 gpt Ag, or 3,579 gpt AgEq; and

BAN20-265: 0.9 metres grading 3.51 gpt Au and 622.6 gpt Ag, or 886 gpt AgEq.

Further work will be completed on these unnamed veins for possible inclusion into the ongoing updated resource and FS.

The discovery of Area 200 provides a better understanding of the Las Chispas epithermal vein mineralization, which should help to refine "the Nature of Multiples" testing of the next vein targets (see attached Figures). The Babi Norte Vein and Area 200 zone are still open to depth and down plunge. Current drilling focus is on expanding Area 200 and applying similar exploration methods which discovered Area 118 and Area 200 to the adjacent Babi Vista and unnamed Babicanora Norte HW and FW veins. SilverCrest has identified 36 veins on the Las Chispas project, with only 11 veins sufficiently drill-tested to-date for resource estimation and reserve consideration. The number of veins to be included in the FS is still being determined.

The Company now has 19 drill rigs operating at site and allocated as follows:

11 rigs focused on Babi Norte, including Area 200, where several additional in-fill and expansion holes will be completed in Q1, 2020;

one (1) rig on the Babicanora and Babicanora FW veins finalizing in-fill holes for updated resources and reserve estimation;

one rig (1) on the Babi Vista Vein for in-fill and expansion; and

six (6) rigs are drilling the Giovanni Vein, Las Chispas Vein, and Area 118 for in-fill and expansion for inclusion in the FS.

The Company has delivered the updated drill hole database as of February 13, 2020 for the Babicanora Area veins, excluding Babi Norte, to independent consultant, GMining Services Inc. ("GMining"), for updated resource estimation and reserve estimation in the ongoing Feasibility Study anticipated in late H1, 2020. The remaining data including Las Chispas Area veins and Babi Norte Vein will be submitted to GMining by the end of February 2020.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, and CEO for SilverCrest, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. The Las Chispas Project consists of 28 100%-owned mineral concessions where all of the resources are located. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Project, resulting in numerous discoveries that are being evaluated for economic viability and potential production in the future. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs of the Las Chispas Property, including metallurgical test, mineralization estimates and grades for drill intercepts, permitting for various work, and optimizing and updating the Company's resource model and preparing a feasibility study; information with respect to high grade areas and size of veins projected from underground sampling results and drilling results; and the accessibility of future mining at the Las Chispas Property. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the reliability of mineralization estimates, the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to rehabilitation and drilling programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.









Figure 1: Babicanora Area Plan Map - February 2020



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1467/52512_sc2.jpg





Figure 2: Babicanora Area, Looking Southwest



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1467/52512_sc4.jpg





Figure 3: Long Section (Inclined) of Babicanora Norte (BAN) Vein Looking Southwest



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1467/52512_sc6.jpg





Figure 4: Insert 1 - Long Section (Inclined) Babicanora Norte Vein, BAN Area 200 Looking Southwest



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1467/52512_sc8.jpg





Figure 5: Insert 2 - Long Section (Inclined) Babicanora Norte Vein, BAN Central Looking Southwest

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1467/52512_sc10.jpg





Figure 6: Insert 3 - Long Section (Inclined) Babicanora Norte Vein, BAN NW Looking Southwest

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1467/52512_sc12.jpg

