Centerra Gold Reports Fatality at Kumtor Mine

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 - Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) announces that on February 15, 2020, a fatality occurred at the Kumtor Mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic. A Kumtor employee succumbed to a fatal injury while operating an excavator, which tipped and then slipped down into a water-filled basin near the edge of Petrov Lake, which is situated approximately five kilometres northeast of the Kumtor mill site.



An internal investigation has commenced and Kumtor management is working closely with the Kyrgyz regulators and other state authorities to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Our thoughts, condolences and prayers are with the family and our deepest appreciation goes out to all those involved in the search and recovery efforts.

