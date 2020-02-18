Geodrill Provides Notice for the 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, will release its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, prior to the market open on Monday March 2, 2020. Following the release, management of the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am EST to discuss the financial results.

You can join the call by dialing 1 888 231 8191 or local 647 427 7450. An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2195982/7B2A9E73E1AF92EAFB240E9F735A1D13

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire and also operates in other African jurisdictions including Mali and Zambia. The Company provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. Geodrill operates a fleet of high performance multi-purpose rigs, which offer the versatility of being able to perform both reverse circulation and diamond core drilling. Geodrill's client mix is made up of majors, intermediates and juniors that are exploring for gold and other minerals. www.geodrill-gh.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate.

