Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Data Compilation on South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, February 18, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (OTC:BTKRF) (Frankfurt: 0NB) is pleased to announce that it has completed a data compilation and review for the South Rim Gold Property located in central British Columbia. A summary report of findings has been prepared by Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, project geologist and a director of Black Tusk.

The South Rim property comprises four claims totalling 1,771.33 hectares of mineral tenure. The project is located approximately 140 kilometres south of Smithers, in central British Columbia.

The project has undergone a number of exploration programs dating back to 1967. These were designed to explore for gold and molybdenum. These work programs eventually led to the discovery of mineral occurrences that are now documented in the BC Mineral Inventory database.

The BC Mineral Inventory review indicates that 13 mineralized occurrences exist within the South Rim property. Sampling returned gold values for the 13 occurrences, ranging from 0.132 grams per tonne (gpt), to 24.0 gpt. Silver values range from 2.2 gpt to 42.8 gpt. The mineralization is typically described as epithermal, intrusion-related polymetallic sulphide and low-sulphidation (quartz) veins. Black Tusk has not undertaken any exploration upon the claims and has yet to verify the sample results listed in the Minfile database or within related assessment reports.

Black Tusk obtained records of historic work that include 465 rock samples and 1,346 soil samples. Twenty -four rock samples returned greater than 0.5 gpt gold. The series of elevated gold values plot along a northwest trending alignment, passing through the East Side, Chalco, High View, Center View, and Camp View mineralized showings, for a distance of approximately two kilometres. This trend of elevated gold values, often associated with elevated silver, provides a primary target of interest for further exploration.

Gold greater than 0.5 gpt from rock samples reported in historic work

Sample ID East North Gold ppb Silver ppm Year ARIS SR-20100901 613278 5923487 2,675 2.8 2010 31796 SR-20100904 613273 5923474 665 0.7 2010 31796 SR-20100934 613429 5923226 2,279 2.8 2010 31796 SR-20100963 613028 5923608 3,460 4.8 2010 31796 DO 23 612873 5924433 1,720 2.6 1988 17962 ZR 313 613166 5924479 1,053 2.5 1988 17962 BH 128 612090 5923796 1,765 1.7 1987 16677 BH 129 612085 5923786 1,010 0.3 1987 16677 TRW 531 613146 5924564 540 2.2 1987 16677 TRW 533 613169 5924588 1,075 1.8 1987 16677 TRW 535 613192 5924607 1,050 0.1 1987 16677 TRW 536 613228 5924656 580 1.2 1987 16677 BH 138 612900 5923472 1,625 25.6 1985 14531 BH 161 613140 5923434 870 3.1 1985 14531 BH 171 613915 5922962 24,000 9.8 1985 14531 BH 178 612776 5923670 730 7.4 1985 14531 BH 189 614119 5922369 530 3.9 1985 14531 BH 190 614070 5922387 770 1 1985 14531 BH 203 614081 5922377 510 6.4 1985 14531 BH 204 614080 5922363 4,100 5.5 1985 14531 1 613995 5922421 1,580 6.6 1984 12666 8 612798 5923742 640 0 1984 12666

Soil sampling results show 10 samples returned greater than 50 ppb gold, with a high of 275 ppb. These elevated values appear to be relatively isolated, with little to no follow-up recorded in the historic reports. Black Tusk will further evaluate the soil sample results as consideration for future property exploration.

Geoscience BC provides airborne geophysical survey results for the project area in their Report 2017-3. Initial review of their database indicates that several magnetic features may be associated with mineralized bedrock on the property. These provide substantial targets for ground follow-up.

The South Rim property of Black Tusk has undergone relatively limited exploration. The company believes that the results from historic work and accompanying database provide strong incentive to continue exploration of the property for precious and base metal deposits. Management plans to visit the property in late spring-early summer, 2020.

The property lies within geologic terrain that hosts the Huckleberry Copper-Molybdenum Mine located 23 kilometres to the north of the South Rim Property. The Huckleberry Mine contains remaining reserves of 35 million tonnes of proven and probable grading 0.32 % copper and 0.01 % molybdenum, with measured and indicated resources of 180 million tonnes grading 0.32 % copper and 0.01 % molybdenum (Imperial Metals website, February, 2020).

The Ootsa Project is located on the south shore of the Nechako Reservoir, 6 km from the Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine. The Ootsa project contains an estimated measured and indicated resource of 224 million tonnes grading 0.22 % copper, .021 % molybdenum and 0.15 gpt gold (Surge Copper Corp. website, January, 2020).

(The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on regional or adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk -South Rim Project.)

Black Tusk is looking forward to exploration planning for the South Rim Gold Project. Exploration is expected to be undertaken during the 2020 field season.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576633/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Completes-Data-Compilation-on-South-Rim-Gold-Project-Central-British-Columbia