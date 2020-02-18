Murchison Announces Commencement of Additional Airborne Geophysical Survey Coverage at Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan

TORONTO, February 18, 2020 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce it has retained Geotech Ltd. to complete a proposed minimum 900 line kilometre helicopter-borne versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) geophysical survey with the purpose of investigating the mineral potential over its recently acquired mineral claims (MAS, M, M-North and other claims blocks acquired in early 2019) in the Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan area. The survey is scheduled to start in the latter part of March 2020.

The survey will consist of 400 metre spaced lines with additional closer spaced lines planned where additional information is warranted. Additional details are presented in the updated Murchison Corporate Presentation posted on the website www.murchisonminerals.com.

Meanwhile, Murchison is currently drilling high-priority targets selected based on the VTEM MAX airborne survey completed in February 2019 and field prospecting undertaken in the summer of 2019.

Murchison currently owns 100% of the Brabant-McKenzie Deposit which remains open to expansion.

The Brabant-McKenzie Deposit has an NI 43-101 resources of:

Indicated - 2.1 million tonnes at 7.08% zinc, 0.69% copper, 0.49% lead, 39.60 g/t silver

Inferred - 7.6 million tonnes at 4.45% zinc, 0.57% copper, 0.19% lead, 18.40 g/t silver

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed by John Shmyr, P. Geo. and Martin St-Pierre, P. Geoph., qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Shmyr and Mr. St-Pierre are independent consultants to Murchison and the Brabant Lake project.

About the Brabant Lake Project

The Brabant Lake project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year?round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant?McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims which totals 566 square kilometres, extending over 57 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian?based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant Lake zinc?copper?silver project in north?central Saskatchewan. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the HPM nickel?copper?cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison currently has 64.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean?Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO jcpotvin@murchisonminerals.com

Erik H Martin, CFO

Tel: (416) 350?3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

Forward?Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward?looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward?looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward?looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward?looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576801/Murchison-Announces-Commencement-of-Additional-Airborne-Geophysical-Survey-Coverage-at-Brabant-Lake-Saskatchewan