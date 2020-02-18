Metalla Acquires an Existing 2.0% Gold Royalty on Teck / Newmont's Nuevaunión Project

Unless otherwise specified, all references to dollars set forth herein shall mean United States (U.S.) dollars

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2020 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on future gold production from a portion of the La Fortuna deposit ("Cantarito claim") and prospective exploration grounds forming part of the NuevaUnión project located in the Huasco Province in the Atacama region of Chile ("NuevaUnión"). NuevaUnión is jointly owned by Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), and is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum projects in the world.

Brett Heath, President and CEO of Metalla commented, "We are pleased to add another high-quality gold royalty on one of the world's premier copper-gold projects. NuevaUnión is being developed by two of the most prominent mining companies in the world, Teck and Newmont. This transaction gives shareholders exposure to gold on a long-life asset on an accretive basis."

JOINT VENTURE STRUCTURE

Metalla has partnered with BatteryOne Royalty Corp. ("BatteryOne" and together with Metalla, the "Purchasers") to jointly purchase the NSR such that Metalla will be entitled to all payments under the NSR with respect to gold production, BatteryOne will be entitled to all payments under the NSR with respect to copper production, and all other payments under the NSR will be split evenly between the Purchasers. The total acquisition price will be $8 million to be satisfied in cash and common shares of the Purchasers (the "Purchase Price"). Metalla has agreed to pay 25% of the Purchase Price and BatteryOne will pay 75% of the Purchase Price in proportion to the underlying commodity at the La Fortuna deposit. A total of $3 million in cash was paid by the Purchasers on closing and the balance of the Purchase Price is $1 million in cash that is payable in one year from the closing date and $4 million that is payable equally in cash and common shares of the Purchasers upon the achievement of commercial production at the La Fortuna deposit (such common share price of the Purchasers to be calculated based on a 10-day volume weighted average price as of the date prior to issuance or cash in certain circumstances).

NUEVAUNIÓN(1)(2)

NuevaUnión is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum projects in the Americas. The project is located in the Atacama region of Chile and is comprised of two orebodies, Relincho and La Fortuna, which are 40km apart. The two orebodies were combined to create NuevaUnión which is owned 50/50 by Teck and Newmont.

The NSR covers the Cantarito claim which is part of the proposed open-pit La Fortuna deposit and prospective exploration ground southeast. The Cantarito claim covers at least 8% of the tonnes at La Fortuna and the approximate position in the proposed open-pit is shown below.

Newmont and Teck disclosed that NuevaUnión has:

La Fortuna – Reserves (100% basis)(3)

Category Tonnes

(millions) Copper

Grade (%) Contained

Metal (000 t) Gold

Grade (g/t) Gold (millions of

ounces) Proven 333.6 0.58 1,935 0.55 5.90 Probable 243.2 0.45 1,094 0.38 2.97 Proven +

Probable 576.7 0.53 3,029 0.48 8.87

La Fortuna – Resources (100% basis)(3)(4)(5)

Category Tonnes

(millions) Copper

Grade (%) Contained

Metal (000 t) Gold

Grade (g/t) Gold (millions of

ounces) Measured 0.4 0.56 2 0.47 0.006 Indicated 52.8 0.67 354 0.85 1.44 Inferred 377.0 0.51 1,923 0.55 6.67

A prefeasibility study was completed in early 2018 which showed production of 224,000 tonnes of copper, 269,000 ounces of gold, and 1,700 tonnes of molybdenum on average over the first 5 years, which incorporates key design changes to improve project economics and respond to input from communities and Indigenous Peoples. A Feasibility Study was commenced in the third quarter of 2018 and as previously guided by Teck to be completed by first quarter of 2020 with a projected 2024 project startup date.

Notes: (1) La Fortuna was previously known as El Morro under the controlling ownership of Goldcorp and New Gold Inc. (2) See the Annual Report of Teck filed on SEDAR on March 13, 2019. (3) See the Annual Information Form of Teck filed on SEDAR and dated February 27, 2019. (4) Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. (5) See the Annual Report of Teck filed on SEDAR on March 13, 2019.

In August 2015, Teck and Goldcorp (which was subsequently acquired by Newmont) announced an agreement to combine their respective Relincho and La Fortuna projects into a single a 50/50 joint venture, being Project NuevaUnión. This approach will provide a number of key benefits, including reduced environmental footprint; lower cost and improved capital efficiency; optimized mine plan; enhanced community benefits and greater returns over either standalone project.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

