Revival Gold to Attend Conferences

16:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

  • BMO 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held in Hollywood, Florida from February 23rd-26th, 2020 at The Diplomat Resort.
  • PDAC 2020 to be held in Toronto, Ontario from March 1st-4th, 2020 at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Revival Gold will be in booth IE2507. A corporate presentation will be given on March 3rd, 2020 at 3:30pm in the Gold Exploration Session 5 in Room 802, MTCC South Building.

Interested parties that wish to schedule a meeting or who would like more information regarding the conferences and events noted above, please contact Melisa Armand at (416) 366-4100, or email info@revival‐gold.com. Corporate presentations and other information are available on the Company’s website at www.revival-gold.com.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold currently has approximately 52.9 million shares outstanding and had a working capital balance of approximately $0.7 million as of December 31st, 2019. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit www.revival-gold.com or contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Adam Rochacewich, CFO
Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com


