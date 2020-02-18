Update on 2020 Drilling at the Philadelphia High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein Property

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or “Arizona Silver”) (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial 9 holes of the Q1 2020 drilling program at the 100% owned Philadelphia high-grade gold-silver vein property.

Q1 2020 Drilling Program

The Company completed an initial 9-hole RC drilling program to test the along-strike and down-dip extensions of the high-grade gold and silver vein target located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona. High-grade in the Philadelphia vein was identified by core drilling at the property in October 2019 which intersected high grade in the last hole of the 2019 program, PC19-2T (Press Release dated November 13, 2019), and which is a continuation of the high-grade vein intercept in RC hole PRC19-2 completed in May (Press Release dated May 15, 2019). The high-grade zone is associated with strong silicification and clay alteration and magnetite-destruction peripheral to the vein. An airborne UAV magnetic survey identified a large magnetic low 150 meters north of the existing drill intercepts that was tested in an early November drilling program.

Initial 2020 Drilling Program

Harris Exploration Drilling completed 2160 feet (659 metres) of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling in nine holes on the project. Six of the holes intersected good vein intercepts of 15-60 feet (4.5-18.3) metres, all with demonstrated epithermal vein and “boiling textures”. True widths of the intercepts are estimated to be roughly half the drill lengths given the -60 degree dip of the vein and the vertical nature of the drill holes. Five of these six holes contained visible gold in the RC cuttings within and outside of the vein intercepts. Two of the other holes hit the Arabian fault, which hosts the Philadelphia vein, but with no visible vein mineralization along it. One of the holes hit the footwall granite and was terminated at 100 feet. All of the holes were drilled through 20-65 feet (6-20 metres) of unconsolidated alluvial cover which conceals the bedrock geology in the location of the drill holes.

All five of the vein intercepts with visible gold in cuttings lie within the magnetic low and are overlain by strongly clay-altered volcanic units.

All drill samples have been submitted to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson under strict chain of custody for 31 element ICP analysis, which includes silver and beryllium, and gold by fire assay with AA finish.

The drill and crew are taking a break while we await assay results. In the meantime we are planning a follow-up drilling campaign of 10-20 holes to pursue the open strike and dip extensions to the vein intercepts reported herein. Eleven of these holes are already permitted and addition drill holes will be permitted to continue follow the vein further into the mag low, and beyond the current permitted holes. Thanks to easy access to our site, no major road building or blasting will be required for the foreseeable drill programs. Please see updated images on the website from recent drill programs.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news and updated images on Philadelphia property. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

