Endurance Engages Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, February 18, 2020 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV:EDG) ("Endurance") announces that the Company has engaged Freeform Communications Inc. ("Freeform") to provide investor relations services commencing immediately and continue until December 31, 2020 or such time as the agreement is terminated. Freeform is a Vancouver based Investor Relations and Online Marketing Firm, specializing in a full range of investor relations and capital market services.

Services provided by Freeform include day to day investor relations, keeping shareholders and the financial community updated and website maintenance. Freeform will receive an amount of $4,000 as remuneration for services provided in February & March 2020, then five additional $4,000 monthly payments during the remainder of 2020. In addition, the Company has granted Freeform 300,000 stock options. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of grant and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Endurance

Endurance is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits. The Company's exploration focus is intrusive-related mineral systems with potential for discovery of major new precious metal deposits, and its business plan offers shareholders exposure to several majority-owned exploration projects with significant discovery potential such as the Reliance Property in BC and the Elephant Mountain Project in Alaska. The company also owns a significant shareholding in Inventus Mining Inc. (TSXV: IVS) with exploration projects near Sudbury, Ontario.

