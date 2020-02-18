Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey to Present at BMO Capital Markets 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference

Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey will present at the BMO Capital Markets 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Mr. Harvey’s presentation will be available through a real-time, live audio webcast on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com, at 11:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 25, and presentation materials will be available for viewing at approximately 7 a.m. EST on Monday, February 24, at the same link. An audio replay will also be available following the presentation on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

