Tri Origin Initiates Strategic Business Changes

Aurora, February 18, 2020 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is reviewing corporate changes designed to revitalize the Company's exploration efforts. Over the past number of months the Board of Directors has been conducting reviews of strategic opportunities that may be available to the Company with the objective of seeking to maximize value to shareholders. A number of actions have recently been taken which include; additions to the board of directors, structuring exploration agreements on two properties and the initiation of a private placement financing. The strategic review process continues and additional structural changes are now being contemplated by the Company.

As a result of the current status of the review process, the Board has decided not to proceed with closing the second phase of a private placement of its common shares described in greater detail in the Company's news releases of November 13, 2019, December 20, 2019, and January 17, 2020.

Tri Origin's Board of Directors and management believe that the Company's market capitalization does not adequately reflect the value of its property assets and the advances made in exploration and evaluation of these assets. The Company's projects are at the point where additional capital is required to bring them to the next stage of development.

The junior resource market has been through a prolonged downtrend and it is hoped that a return of investor sentiment is being signalled by the increase in gold price. Tri Origin through this review process intends to best position itself for this by taking advantage of business opportunities identified and approved by the Board to provide shareholders with a renewed exploration focus and project activity.

Shareholders will be provided with additional information if the Company intends to propose a strategic course of action. There are no assurances that the strategic review process will lead to any action or that an appropriate opportunity will be identified or recommended by the Board.

For information about Tri Origin, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Dr. Robert Valliant, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

