Ellis Martin Report: TerraX Minerals Inc.:: Changes Name to Gold Terra Resource Corp.

01:35 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Suda the President and CEO of Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) Gold Terra owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife.

The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The Yellowknife City Gold Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople. In this segment Mr. Suda will discuss the name change of the company from TerraX Minerals to Gold Terra Resource Corp.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100303/ygt



About Gold Terra Resource Corp.:

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) is a junior gold exploration company that has assembled a highly prospective district scale land position on the doorstep of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. The company is currently focused on expanding and delineating gold resources at the company's Yellowknife City Gold Project. With ready access to infrastructure and multiple new high-grade gold discoveries Gold Terra is on track to re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Gold Terra Resource Corp.
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Samuel Vella Manager of Corporate Communications Tel: +1 (604) 689-1749 ext 2 Toll-free: +1 (855) 737-2684 E-mail: svella@goldterracorp.com www.goldterracorp.com


