Ximen Verifies Kenville Drill Core Assays

VANCOUVER, February 19, 2020 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") wishes to announce that is has verified gold assays for previous drill core from the Kenville gold mine at Nelson in southern BC.

As part of on-going metallurgical studies on material from the Kenville gold mine, Ximen submitted a series of samples collected from drill core and bulk sample material that was generated by previous operators. A total of 13 drill core samples were collected from selected intercepts obtained in the years 2007 to 2011 inclusive. In addition, assays were completed on two composite samples labelled as "High Grade" and "Low grade" that will be used to create a metallurgical test sample. Assay results are provided in the table below.

% AK07-05 291.70 292.70 1.00 43465 V112451 15.90 12.23 -23% AK08-07 234.70 235.20 0.50 43305 V112452 44.71 28.38 -37% AK08-18 216.71 217.03 0.32 190029 V112453 29.20 17.71 -39% AK08-20 84.42 84.64 0.22 190044 V112454 37.60 14.23 -62% AK08-30 103.20 103.33 0.13 190336 V112455 14.90 8.51 -43% KW10-02 202.88 203.45 0.57 I985502 V112456 36.20 35.2 -3% KE09-10 456.15 457.03 0.88 A085823 V112457 14.35 10.42 -27% KE09-10 457.03 457.97 0.94 A085824 V112458 43.60 47.32 9% KE10-12 346.02 346.55 0.53 I984091 V112459 12.27 13.64 11% KE10-15 228.49 228.69 0.20 I984182 V112460 113.08 191.13 69% KE10-16 361.86 362.74 0.88 J294131 V112461 88.10 45.74 -48% KE11-22 263.86 264.65 0.79 K242405 V112462 14.20 21.12 49% KE10-12 387.79 387.99 0.20 I984094 V112360 62.19 55.02 -12% Low Grade Composite 26.39 High Grade Composite 55.28

Graph showing check assay results for Kenville drill core samples

As shown in the table above, the drill core assay results show a wide range of differences. The average difference between the check and original assays is -12%. The high variability in assay results is typical of gold vein deposits and is likely due to a nugget effect caused by the presence of coarse gold grains in the mineralized material. Also, the original values were determined by various methods including 30 gram fire assay or the metallics sieve method and as such are not exactly comparable to the check assays. Note that the average grade of the check assays is 38.51 whereas the average of the original values is 40.48 grams per tonne gold, a difference of only -5%. In addition, 11 of 13 (85%) of the check assays are within +/- 50 percent of the original values (see graph). The check assays compare reasonably for this type of coarse gold bearing mineralization and are therefore considered to verify the original drill core assays.

For the composite samples, the results indicate relatively high gold contents. Compared to the average grade historically mined from the deposit (12.8 grams per tonne gold), the "Low Grade" composite assay is about 2 times higher and the "High Grade" composite assayed about four times higher.

Check assays were performed by MSALABS at Langley, BC, an independent commercial laboratory, accredited with ISO/IEC Standard 17025. Samples were prepared pulverized a 250 gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold analyses were performed on 30 gram subsamples. Sample # 112460 was subjected to a duplicate 30g high grade fire assay (with a detection range of 0.05 - 1000 g/t Au) with gravimetric finish while the remaining samples were each subjected to a single 30g ore grade fire assay (with a detection range of 0.01 to 100 g/t Au) with AA finish.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

