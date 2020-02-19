Aurania Resources Ltd. Announces Strategic $8 Million Financing

Toronto, February 19, 2020 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has given its approval for a non-brokered private placement to a strategic investor group through the issuance of up to 2,580,644 units (each a "Unit") at C$3.10 per Unit for total gross proceeds of C$8 million (the "Offering"), subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$4.25 for a period of 18 months following closing of the Offering. The Units will be offered by private placement only (and without the use of an offering memorandum as defined in OSC Rule 14-501). The Offering includes an over-allotment option, allowing Aurania to issue up to an additional 774,193 Units for additional gross proceeds of up to C$2,400,000.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the sale of the Units to advance exploration in the Lost Cities - Cutucu Project and environs, including corporate social responsibility work required to obtain access to concession areas, basic exploration including field work and sampling, the completion and interpretation of geophysics surveys to refine specific target areas and to drill gold, silver and copper targets, and for general working capital purposes.

Hold Period

Securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 28, 2020, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

