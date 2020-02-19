Osino Resources Provides Drilling Update & Final Assay Results for 2019 Drill Program at Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

In addition to the successful Twin Hill Central discovery drilling previously reported, Osino also drilled 16 peripheral exploration boreholes between 4km and 1km along strike to the west and east of Twin Hills Central with the objective of intersecting new satellite zones of gold mineralization within the prospective sedimentary horizon along the Karibib gold corridor, outside of the flagship Twin Hills Central discovery.

4 out of 8 holes drilled at Twin Hills West intersected significant gold mineralization including 28m @ 0.83 g/t (incl. 11m @ 1.16 g/t) (OKD011) and 11m @ 1.08 g/t (OKD019) with grade and width of mineralization appearing to increase to the south and west. OKD011 ended in mineralization with last meter containing 4.13 g/t Au.

Initial 2 holes drilled at the 1200m strike length Clouds target. Southern hole returned a low-grade intercept, albeit in the targeted mineralized greywacke horizon. Further drilling is required along strike and south.

6-hole fence line drilled at Barking Dog returned no significant intercepts. Further drilling is required to locate the thick greywacke horizon which is the favourable host lithology for mineralization at Twin Hills Central.

First pass 3D Leapfrog modelling at Twin Hills Central indicates a large mineralized envelope of at least 1200m in strike, up to 200m in width and open down dip, west and east, with 2 high-grade plunging shoots within the envelope which will be further defined

A large 20,000m drill program, comprising mainly infill and step-out drilling at Twin Hills Central is planned for the remainder of 2020 with the aim of accelerating the systematic advancement of Twin Hills Central to the maiden resource stage.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) ("Osino” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the receipt of all outstanding assay results from the 45-hole 2019 drill campaigns including the final two holes at the Twin Hills Central (“THC”) discovery, as well as initial exploration holes at Twin Hills West, Clouds and Barking Dog.

The results of the drilling announced to date have advanced THC to the pre-resource stage, and work is currently ongoing with the aim of commencing the Phase 3 drill program before the end of Q1 2020. The aim of the program will be primarily resource definition & expansion drilling (infill, step-outs and deeper drilling) with the aim of systematically advancing THC to the maiden resource stage.

In addition Osino is will continue drill-testing the evolving Twin Hills satellite targets (Twin Hills West, Clouds, Barking Dog and Twin Hills East), continue exploring the remainder of the Karibib gold trend and continue advancing our other regional projects (Otjikoto East, Otjiwarongo) with the aim of making additional discoveries.

David Underwood, Osino’s VP Exploration commented: “Now that we have received all assays and have completed the initial logging and interpretation of the Phase 2 drilling at Twin Hills Central, a much clearer geological picture is beginning to emerge. The structural architecture at Twin Hills Central appears quite similar to B2Gold’s Otjikoto gold deposit further northeast along the Damara Belt, which is similarly hosted by thrusted greywackes and schists, in an overturned syncline with plunging high grade shoots. Early modelling at Twin Hills Central indicates significant resource size potential and the focus will now be to better define the deposit, find and trace additional high grade shoots, and make new discoveries within the footprint of the Twin Hills gold system and also the remainder of the Karibib trend.”

The details of this work program, including ~20,000m of drilling, additional geophysics and third-party structural re-assessment will be published shortly.

Preliminary Twin Hills Central Modelling

Initial qualitative 3-D modelling carried out on the Twin Hills data indicates a mineralization outline of at least 1200m in strike to date and open at both ends (refer to Figure 1 below). The mineralization is up to 200m wide (apparent) and open down dip. At least two high grade shoots have been located to date and these will be better defined in the next round of in-fill and step-out drilling.

Figure 1: Twin Hills Central Drill Collars color coded with gram-meter values. Drilled Au mineralization and geology projected to surface is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afdcdbe2-2662-4e13-b427-1ce34ac4f494

The Twin Hills Central mineralization is hosted by a meta-greywacke unit, which has been tightly folded into a syncline and slightly overturned towards the south. The meta-greywacke core of the syncline is approximately 100m wide but has been thickened to over 200m by thrusting and repetition in the western portion of Twin Hills Central.

The thrusts have developed along axial planar foliation along the southern limb of the syncline. The meta-greywacke is underlain by a thin unit of biotite schists and then by cordierite schists which are unmineralized. The early drilling at Twin Hills West indicates a similar structural and lithological setting.

The presence of magnetic pyrrhotite within the greywacke unit allowed the use of ground magnetics as a targeting tool. However, we now know that the gold mineralization is more closely associated with arsenopyrite than pyrrhotite, and future targeting will include favorable structural settings which are non-magnetic.

The western fence line of drill holes at Twin Hills Central intersected a wide zone of gold mineralization at > 1 g/t which dips to the north parallel to foliation and thrusting (refer to Figure 2 below). This zone will be followed down dip and along strike in the next drill program starting March 2020.

Figure 2: Section 600100 across western drill fence at Twin Hills Central is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6987728b-e740-43c1-8fbf-fea9582abde0

The structural architecture at Twin Hills Central appears quite similar to B2Gold Corp.’s Otjikoto Gold Mine further northeast along the Damara sedimentary belt, which is also hosted by thrusted greywackes and schists, in an overturned syncline with plunging high grade shoots.

Twin Hills West, Clouds and Barking Dog Targets

Twin Hills West is a 1500m gold-in-calcrete anomaly coincident with a magnetic anomaly along an interpreted splay structure. This area is covered by 20 – 40m of calcrete and produced the highest bedrock assay value (2.63 g/t Au) in the initial percussion drill program to date. Eight holes were drilled on two fence lines at Twin Hills West based on the bedrock gold and arsenic assays from the percussion drill program.

The initial Twin Hills West assay results are promising as they provide a clear indication that gold mineralization is present in greywackes similar in style to Twin Hills Central.

Although the initial intersections are of modest grade and width, the system is open and improving to the west and south with the best-looking mineralization in the southernmost hole OKD011 which ended in mineralization at 4.13g/t. Further drilling at Twin Hills West will therefore focus on chasing the mineralized system to the south and west.

Two of the eight holes at Twin Hills West intersected significant mineralization including 28m @ 0.83 g/t (incl. 11m @ 1.16 g/t) (OKD011) and 11m @ 1.08 g/t (OKD019) with grade and width of mineralization appearing to increase to the south and west (refer to Figures 2 and 3). Hole OKD017 on the western fence line also intersected zones of low grade anomalous gold including 9m @ 0.91 g/t and 4m @ 0.78 g/t. The mineralization is open to the south and west with the bottom meter sample of the southernmost hole (OKD011) having a grade of 4.13 g/t Au.

The initial drilling at Twin Hills West indicates that gold mineralization is present in greywackes in a similar structural setting to Twin Hills Central (although the Twin Hills West fault block appears rotated to the north). Further drilling at Twin Hills West is required to determine the extent of the mineralized footprint and explore for high grade shoots.

Figure 3: Section through Twin Hills West fence line. Holes OKD021 and OKD013 not shown is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd2f3a5c-7059-4fbf-9775-1c439b76b330

Clouds is a covered target approximately 1200m in strike length that was drilled on the strength of its magnetic signature and surface gold anomaly. No bedrock sampling was carried out at Clouds and hence only two speculative holes were drilled in the 2020 campaign. The two holes intersected the greywacke target horizon and it is hoped that Clouds will eventually form an eastern extension to the mineralized Twin Hills Central syncline. Please refer to Refer to Figure 4 below for the location of the Clouds drill holes.

The southern hole at Clouds intersected zones of weak mineralization in greywacke associated with folding and shearing. Only two holes have been drilled at Clouds to date on a geochemical and magnetic anomaly that is 1200m in strike length and step out drilling will be required to adequately test this target.

The fence line of six holes drilled at Barking Dog did not produce any significant gold assays. This is probably related to a change in lithology from the west to the east, and can also be seen at Twin Hills East, even further to the east of Barking Dog, which is dominated by finer grained laminated sediments, as opposed to the massive greywackes which dominate the gold mineralization further to the west.

The gold mineralization at Twin Hills Central for example is all hosted by banded to massive meta-greywacke (a quartz dominated metamorphosed sediment). At Barking Dog, the rock package is dominated by finely laminated biotite schists with lesser quartz content. These finer grained laminated sediments do not seem to act as a good host for gold mineralization.

It appears as if this drilling missed the target horizon. Future drilling at Barking Dog will focus on locating the target greywacke package. Please refer to Figure 4 below for further details of the location of Barking Dog and the drill fence line.

Summary of Twin Hills Central Drilling 2019

The most significant previously reported drill intercepts from the Twin Hills drill campaign to date include:

148m @ 0.65 g/t (115 – 263m) incl. 25m @ 1.03 g/t

241m @ 0.65 g/t (21 – 262m)

92m @ 1.40 g/t (20 – 112m), incl. 35m @ 2.54 g/t Au

37m @ 2.58 g/t (163 – 200m), incl. 8m @ 7.50 g/t Au

68m @ 0.99 g/t (8 - 76m), incl. 24m @ 2.07 g/t Au

54m @ 0.89 g/t (90 – 144m), incl. 13m @ 1.44 g/t and 5m @ 2.03 g/t Au

Figure 4: Collars for all diamond and RC holes drilled during 2020 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44bd12b3-7e68-4a88-8ca0-d2a6c8df5a80

The next phase of technical work will commence during February and will include further calcrete and bedrock sampling, IP, diamond and RC drilling. The detailed work program will be announced shortly.

The table on the following page summarizes and tabulates all Twin Hills diamond and RC drilling completed during 2019.



Table 1: Summary of all Twin Hills Drill Assays for 2019

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) X UTM 33S Y UTM 33S Twin Hills Central RC Drilling OKR001 22 122 100 0.68 600634 7584745 incl. 67 70 3 1.33 incl. 88 91 3 1.38 incl. 117 122 5 2.89 OKR002 No significant intercepts 600386 7584818 OKR003 179 197 18 0.85 600421 7584729 incl. 196 197 1 5.47 OKR004 77 83 6 1.78 600455 7584633 124 131 7 1.02 OKR005 No significant intercepts 600761 7584968 OKR006 134 166 32 0.60 600794 7584874 incl. 134 138 4 1.28 incl. 163 166 3 1.57 OKR007 57 106 49 1.04 600827 7584779 incl. 57 73 16 1.23 incl. 83 99 16 1.58 OKR009 145 149 4 1.68 601086 7584986 incl. 145 147 2 2.82 OKR010 No significant intercepts 599716 7584580 OKR011 148 171 23 1.12 601120 7584891 incl. 155 171 16 1.44 or 158 166 8 2.03 OKR012 72 74 2 3.27 599682 7584675 181 188 7 1.19 OKR013 68 83 15 0.65 601154 7584798 incl. 76 78 2 1.68 OKR017 8 76 68 0.99 600741 7584743 incl. 21 23 2 1.03 incl. 28 52 24 2.07 or 46 51 5 3.73 incl. 63 65 2 1.80 incl. 72 76 4 1.00 OKR018 68 70 2 1.02 600698 7584834 93 151 58 0.78 incl. 99 101 2 1.03 incl. 104 107 3 1.08 incl. 113 120 7 1.00 incl. 126 131 5 1.22 incl. 138 140 2 3.01 incl. 147 151 4 2.08 OKR019 33 38 5 1.19 600924 7584820 incl. 33 35 2 2.41 90 144 54 0.89 incl. 100 109 9 1.03 incl. 113 118 5 2.03 incl. 131 144 13 1.44 or 136 140 4 3.05 OKR020 14 31 17 1.14 600960 7584724 incl. 14 17 3 1.90 incl. 27 30 3 3.39 63 67 4 1.91 incl. 65 67 2 3.33 89 93 4 2.12 OKR021 186 215.2 30 0.81 600890 7584914 Diamond Drilling OKD0011 115 263 148 0.65 600240 7584658 incl. 115 125 10 1.27 incl. 197 222 25 1.03 incl. 246 258 12 1.00 OKD0021 21 262 241 0.65 600275 7584559 incl. 106 120 14 1.14 incl. 190 197 7 1.42 incl. 205 217 12 1.11 incl. 231 236 5 1.51 OKD003 91 169 78 0.64 600616 7584794 incl. 93 116 23 1.01 OKD004 16 81 65 1.37 600649 7584703 incl. 42 73 31 2.20 OKD005 178 180 2 2.38 600203 7584746 OKD006 105 106 2 1.53 600991 7584952 160 168 8 0.80 OKD0071 16 23 7 1.10 601024 7584861 87 197 110 0.79 incl. 87 90 3 2.73 incl. 116 133 17 2.17 incl. 165 176 11 1.76 incl. 182 188 6 1.29 OKD008 83 101 18 0.84 600308 7584471 incl. 86 98 12 1.08 OKD009 No significant intercepts 600017 7584666 OKD010 96 98 2 1.44 599971 7584803 OKD012 137 148 11 0.72 600051 7584577 184 188 4 1.34 196 200 4 1.16 OKD018 59 64 5 1.15 601060 7584767 86 89 3 1.22 OKD0201 99 210 111 0.81 600085 7584481 incl. 58 65 7 1.04 incl. 110 112 2 1.03 incl. 118 129 11 1.12 incl. 136 151 15 1.00 incl. 157 181 24 1.00 incl. 184 188 4 4.04 incl. 194 198 4 1.07 incl. 208 210 2 1.02 OKD022* 47 49 2 1.17 601076 7584724 67 79 12 1.66 incl. 73 79 6 2.63 116 125 9 1.69 incl. 116 122 6 2.38 163 200 37 2.58 incl. 182 190 8 7.50 OKRD023 53 58 5 1.10 600364 7584588 72 83 11 0.60 incl. 72 74 2 1.65 131 142 11 0.84 incl. 131 133 2 1.84 incl. 137 140 3 1.06 179 181 2 2.22 OKRD024 20 112 92 1.40 600119 7584388 incl. 20 27 7 1.00 incl. 34 69 35 2.54 or 34 54 20 3.54 or 45 54 9 6.99 incl. 72 83 11 1.12 incl. 99 108 9 1.04 Twin Hills West Diamond Drilling OKD0111 130 151 21 0.83 597030 7583217 incl. 140 151 11 1.16 199 200 1 4.13 OKD013 No significant intercepts 596988 7583311 OKD014* 83 90 7 0.79 597069 7583123 OKD017* 117 131 14 0.76 597025 7583218 incl. 122 131 9 0.91 154 169 15 0.49 incl. 165 169 4 0.78 OKD019* 23 27 4 0.75 596986 7583309 45 56 11 1.08 OKD021* No significant intercepts 596949 7583404 OKD026 101 106 5 0.47 597252 7583314 OKD028 No significant intercepts 597214 7583411 Clouds Diamond Drilling OKD025 27 33 6 0.46 601814 7585060 145 152 7 0.71 77 80 3 0.50 OKD027 No significant intercepts 601781 7585153 Barking Dog RC Drilling OKR008 No significant intercepts 603997 7585802 OKR014 162 167 5 0.59 603926 7585985 OKR015 No significant intercepts 603789 7586341 OKR016 No significant intercepts 603857 7586150 Diamond Drilling OKD015 No significant intercepts 603959 7585899 OKD016 No significant intercepts 603823 7586249

1 Unconstrained intersections

*Drilled in NNW orientation

Notes: All reported intercepts are apparent widths rounded to the nearest meter. True widths are unknown at this stage. Included intercepts are constrained at 0.4g/t cut-off, minimum 2m wide and no more that 2m internal dilution.

Qualified Person

David Underwood, BSc. (Hons) is Vice President Exploration of Osino Resources Corp. and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to geology and exploration in this news release, and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.400323/11) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance

All Osino sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted. Logging and sampling is completed at Osino’s secure facility located in Omaruru near the Twin Hills Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to the Actlabs sample prep facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The core is dried, crushed to 95% -10mesh, split to 250g and pulverised to 95% -150mesh. Sample pulps are sent to Actlabs in Ontario, Canada for analysis. Gold analysis is by 30g fire assay with AA finish and automatically re-analysed with Gravimetric finish if Au >5g/t. In addition, pulps undergo 4-Acid digestion and multi-element analysis by ICP-AES or ICP-MS. RC drill samples are prepared at Actlabs sample prep facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The RC chips are dried, crushed to 95% -10mesh, split to 250g and pulverised to 95% -150mesh. Sample pulps are sent to Actlabs in Ontario, Canada for analysis. Gold analysis is by 30g fire assay with AA finish and automatically re-analysed with Gravimetric finish if Au >5g/t.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Our 23 exclusive prospecting licenses are located within Namibia’s prospective Damara mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model. We are actively advancing a range of gold discoveries, prospects and targets across our 6,577km2 ground position by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery.

Osino’s focus in 2020 is on further advancing the Twin Hills and Goldkuppe discoveries within the developing Karibib Gold District, testing our Otjikoto East and Otjiwarongo targets and generating new ones on our remaining licenses. Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/

