Int. Montoro Resources & Falcon Gold Corp. Mobilize to the Camping Lake Property, Red Lake-Ontario

VANCOUVER, February 19, 2020 - International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (the "Company") and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG) have secured an exploration crew to begin mobilizing on the Camping Lake property.

The Camping Lake property is located along the Pakwash/Longlegged Fault deformation zone and is approximately 20 kilometers south of Great Bear's Dixie Project and 8 kilometers south of BTU Metals Corp's TNT base metals Target.

The first phase of the Camping Lake 2020 exploration program consists of approximately 20-line kilometers ("km") of ground VLF/EM geophysics and soil geochemistry surveys. The program's objective is to delineate mineralized structures related to past gold and base metal discoveries in the region and outline targets for follow-up trenching and drilling.

The 2,200 hectare Camping Lake property is contained within the Birch-Uchi-Confederation Lake greenstone belt, which hosts the world-renowned Red Lake gold deposits and includes the Dixie project, currently being drilled by Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("GBR"). GBR has recently reported exciting drill results with mineralized intersections commonly returning bonanza gold grades in association with coarse visible gold grains. Most recently GBR reported drill hole BR-068 intersecting 10.58 grams per tonne gold over 21.00 metres, including 48.98 g/t gold over 3.25 metres (see February 13, 2020 news release for further highlights of current results). BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU") has also recently announced additional drilling on their TNT-target following up on prior work which boasts significant intercepts of mineralization including an assay highlight of 44.3 m of 1.14% CuEq with intervals containing as much as 5.56% Cu, 99.6 g/t Ag, and 2 g/t Au.

From 2010 to 2013, the Camping Lake property area was subjected to work programs completed by Laurentian Goldfields Ltd. which included: petrographic studies; diamond drilling, rock, soil and sediment samples; along with airborne and ground geophysics.

Various anomalies were identified in the aforementioned programs including gold and zinc anomalies which are present along a significant >1 km highly magnetic trend through the northern portion of the property. This trend represents the initial target area for Montoro's 2020 work program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Pleson, P. Geo., who is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists on Ontario and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Int. Montoro Resources Inc. listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Red Lake, Ontario ( Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors -Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

