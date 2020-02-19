Mineral Mountain Continues To Intersect Wide Intervals Of Homestake-style Mineralization In Target #1

Defined A "New" Cluster Of Six Homestake-style Gold Targets Using Proprietary Airborne Acoustic EM Geophysical Modeling 2km Along The Main Standby Shear Zone

Highlights:

Including "Trunk Hole" ST19-011, which reached a total depth of 1050 m down plunge along the Standby Shear Zone, seven holes totaling 2544.12m have been completed as of February 15, 2020. Target #2 is an additional 750 m down plunge but will be tested from a different permitted drill site





Four of the above holes tested the down dip extension of Target #1 intersecting wide intervals of quartz flooded and mineralized intervals showing strong hydrothermal chlorite alteration accompanied by 5-15% pyrrhotite and 5% arsenopyrite mineralization within sheared cummingtonite-chlorite-chert Rochford Iron Formation.





Target #1 has now been intersected down dip to a vertical depth of about 600 m. With the completion of ST20-014, over 200 more core samples have been submitted to the lab for analysis, all pending results from the first four cross cuts will be released at the same time. ST19-014 is scheduled to be tested with BHEM down hole to the 600m level.





Target #2 to be tested from permitted site #10 with 3 holes totaling 3600 m.





Proprietary deep Acoustic EM geophysical modeling has defined a large new gold target approximately 57%-60% of the Homestake deposit size within part of the Standby Shear Zone

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. and Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: "MMV") is pleased to provide an update on its current Phase 2 drill program designed to intersect the highly prospective Standby Shear Zone, a major structural syncline that hosts wide intervals of Homestake-style gold mineralization. To date, a total of four drill holes have intersected the down dip extension of Target #1 to a vertical depth of about 600 m (1860 ft.).

Commented Nelson W. Baker, president and CEO of Mineral Mountain: "The last and deepest hole to test Target #1, ST20-014, intersected a 60.56 m interval of highly altered, sheared and mineralized Rochford Iron Formation, one of the better looking mineralized holes drilled to date!"

After core logging, sawed samples are routinely submitted to ALS Laboratory for fire assay gold and for pathfinder arsenic analyses. Complete analytical results for all holes completed to date are pending.

Target #2 Testing

Employing the more traditional approach of drilling across structure, Target #2 will be tested with a "trunk hole" (ST20-015) and 2 wedge holes (ST20-016 and ST20-017) totaling about 3,600 meters from permitted site #10. Following the completion of the "trunk hole" ST20-015, this hole will be geophysically surveyed down hole. (a plan outlining the Target #2 testing has been posted on www.mineralmtn.com).

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, development of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project situated along the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A. The Rochford Project covers in excess of 7,500 acres and covers five major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation comparable to the geological setting of the ledge-type gold mineralization developed at the Homestake Mine.

Magnetic 3D modelling of the Company's airborne survey completed in 2013, combined with the proprietary processing of Acoustic EM anomalies, combined with surface geological mapping, and the compilation of historic drilling, highlights 4 high priority exploration targets trends, including the East Limb Shear, which are coincident with structurally thickened, sheared, gold-bearing Rochford Iron Formation within the Mineral Mountain land package.

Since 2013, the Company has continued to expand its land position in the Rochford gold district by professional claim staking and by purchasing strategically located private properties that fall along two of the major sub-parallel structural trends that host Ledge-type gold mineralization. The Company now owns the largest land position in the Rochford greenstone belt and now possesses by far the largest and most comprehensive database for the district in modern day exploration history, including the first time that all available data has been compiled and synthesized in modern GIS and 3D imaging software! The Rochford Project is vastly under-explored and has the potential to host several district scale gold discoveries.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Nelson W. Baker, P.Eng., the President and CEO of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for this project. All exploration activities at the Rochford Project are carried out under the strict supervision of Kevin Leonard, P.Geo., also a Qualified Person for this project.

Quality Control



Drill core samples are transported, handled and stored with chain of custody procedures. Core is sawn or split in representative halves with one half submitted to the laboratory for analysis and the second half saved for archival purposes. Typical core samples are 0.5 to 1.5 m in length. Gold (Au) assays are by 30 g fire assay with atomic absorption finish with a lower limit of 0.005 ppm and upper limit of 10 ppm. The 48 element geochemical package, including silver (Ag), uses a 4 acid digestion followed by Induced Coupled Plasma with Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP-AES) and Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), when gold values are greater than 10 ppm then the sample is reanalyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. All over limits are also analyzed using the screened metallic method.



The laboratory for the Standby Project is ALS located in Reno, Nevada. ALS is a certified laboratory that used standard reference material and duplicate sampling to ensure quality control. Mineral Mountain routinely sends a set of 4 blind standards as well as one blank sample with every shipment of core. The results of the analysis of the standard material are continuously reviewed to ensure quality assurance.

