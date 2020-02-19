Westhaven Commences Drilling at Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 17,623 hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Shovelnose Outlook for 2020:

Drilling up to 30,000 metres with a focus on exploration external to the South Zone.

Initially stepping out to the southeast of hole SN19-45 to test for the continuation of the vein system.

Subsequently moving towards a high priority exploration target to the east (Target A on target map below).

Drill testing other high priority targets to the southeast.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO of Westhaven, stated: "Drilling to date in the South Zone has demonstrated that the Shovelnose gold property hosts a significant, high grade gold vein system. The focus for 2020 will be stepping outside of the South Zone to explore for additional vein zones. As a result of systematic exploration completed in 2019, we have identified several target areas that share similar characteristics to the South Zone which have been prioritized for near term drilling. We have a strategic advantage with regards to location as the property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost, year round exploration.”

The South Zone:

Drilling since late 2018 has outlined substantial epithermal quartz veining over a strike length of 1,300 metres and a vertical range in excess of 300 metres. The South Zone as presently outlined consists of three subparallel quartz veins (Veins 1, 2, & 3) and related zones of sheeted quartz veinlets. The ultimate dimensions of this vein system and other vein systems potentially outside of the South Zone remain to be determined and will require extensive drilling to test the property’s full potential.

Multiple phases of veining and brecciation are evident at the South Zone. The first phase consists of a hydrothermal breccia healed by a dark silica-pyrite matrix. This is followed by brown-grey to black variably pyritic chalcedony, occurring in centimetre to metre scale veins that is quite common in Vein 2. This chalcedony is cut by pale grey cryptocrystalline, commonly colloform-crustiform, banded quartz +/- adularia +/- pyrite/marcasite +/- ginguro in centimetre to metre scale veins and breccia veins. This third phase carries significant gold mineralization. Examples of this include hole SN19-01 which intersected 39.30 g/t gold over 12.66 metres in Vein 1 and hole SN19-10, which intersected 5.13 g/t gold over 52.10 metres in Vein 2.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

A map accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88197f57-17e0-4530-9ab6-473320e92948