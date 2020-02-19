US Lithium Corp (BioELife) Launches ECommerce Website For Wholesale Customers And Consumers

HENDERSON, Feb. 19, 2020 - US Lithium Corp. (OTC QB: LITH) (the “Company”), soon to be renamed BioELife, is pleased to announce that its CBD business has launched its beta ecommerce website, www.bioelife.net. The new site will allow wholesale customers, as well as consumers, to register, view and purchase all of BioELife’s current product offerings. This includes adult CBD gum drops, the Company’s highly concentrated topical 2,000 mg CBD intensive pain cream, premium pre-rolls and flower from its farm partner Hemp Heaven Farms.



“BioELife.net offers wholesalers a convenient method to view our expanding product line and order products for distribution,” stated Gregory Rotelli, Chairman of the Board and President of LITH. Mr. Rotelli added, “We are excited that Hemp Heaven Farms is now supplying premium flower from last year’s harvest and is available in bulk or manufactured pre-roll form. Our pre-roll conforms to various state regulations, including Texas which prohibits the manufacture of pre-rolls within its borders.”

The Company’s corporate site, www.bioelife.com, will provide corporate background, investor relations, and information on current and upcoming products. It is expected to be launched later this month.

About the Company

US Lithium Corp.’s new strategic direction was created by successful pharmaceutical entrepreneurs dedicated to using nature’s resources to fight pain and infection while reducing the dependency on opioids and their terrible side effects. It is now uniquely positioned to capitalize on the emerging Cannabinoid market that is growing at phenomenal rates and is expected to reach $20 Billion over the next five years. The Company has created a ‘seed to shelf’ value-added product development and marketing organization with direct contracts for raw materials, scientific formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of medically focused Cannabinoid products. In order to better reflect this new strategic direction, the Company is in the process of changing its name and symbol which should be effective within the next thirty days.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer: This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Lithium Corp. and members of their management and Board of Directors as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact:

Gregory C. Rotelli

Chairman and President

www.uslithiumcorp.com

1-888-712-1047

ir@bioelife.com