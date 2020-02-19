New Pacific Reports Final 2019 Drill Results From Its Silver Sand Project, Bolivia - Continues to Return Broad Intervals of Near Surface Silver Mineralization

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the final 37 drill holes from its 2019 resource definition and discovery drill program at its wholly-owned Silver Sand Project, Potosí, Bolivia.



Drilling continues to return broad intervals of near-surface, structurally controlled, silver mineralization within which higher grade zones occur. The 2019 program successfully confirms mineral continuity and defines several high-grade zones on the property: mineralization remains open for expansion to the North and South and at depth. To date no distinctive feeder zones have been intersected. Given the significant drilling in 2018 to 2019, this indicates the presence of a large silver-rich mineral system. The Company’s inaugural NI 43-101 independent resource estimate remains on track for a Q1 release.

Highlights include:

DSS525021, 279.25m @ 91g/t Ag from 4.9m to 284.15m,

incl. 15.4m @ 657g/t Ag from 217.55m to 232.95m;

incl. 54.46m 414g/t Ag from 43.84m to 98.3m;

incl. 28.44m @ 335g/t Ag from 43.3m to 71.74m,

incl. 13.2m @ 541g/t Ag from 83.1m to 96.3m;

DSS505019, 91.49m @ 142g/t Ag from 67.31m to 158.8m;

DSS5223, 56.34m @ 219g/t Ag from 73.36m to 129.7m;

DSS422505, 57.26m @ @160g/t Ag from 86.9m to 144.16m;

DSS4211, 66.25m @ 197g/t Ag from 95.02m to 161.27m;

DSS407502, 67.88m @ 218g/t Ag from 90.12m to 158.00m,

incl. 12.34m @ 496g/t Ag from 137.0m to 149.34m;

(Based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill hole direction and the mineralized structures it is estimated that true width of the mineralization will approximate 60-80% of the down hole interval length. Please refer to Table-1 – Composited Drill Intersections of Mineralization below for details).

DETAILS

In 2019, 42,604 metres of diamond drilling in 167 boreholes was completed on the Silver Sand Project. Total drilled metreage since project inception equates to 91,662 metres in 362 diamond drillholes, one of the largest green-field exploration drill campaigns in Latin America during the period. This news release contains the results of the remaining 37 holes from the Silver Sand deposit with many of the holes drilled off-section to test the intra-section continuity of mineralization.

The off-section holes were collared at azimuth’s ranging from of 91 to 125 degrees and dips from -40 to -45 degrees. Details of drill locations and specifications are provided in Table-2 below. The drill results continue to return wide, high grade, intersections indicative of good to excellent mineral continuity (details in Table-1).

SNAKE HOLE PROSPECT

The Snake Hole prospect is located approximately 600 metres east of the Silver Sand deposit. To date, the Company has drilled 5,956.55 metres in 24 holes to test the emerging, structurally controlled, target.

The results of the first 19 holes were released on January 13, 2020. Please review the Company’s news release dated January 13, 2020 available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.newpacificmetals.com for details. The remaining five holes of the 2019 program intersected narrow zones of structurally controlled silver mineralization ranging approximately one to seven metres width and returning grades from 30 to 448 g/t silver (Table-1).

FUTURE WORK

New Pacific’s Exploration Group is currently completing detailed geological and structural mapping and associated geochemical sampling on the wholly owned Silver Sand North Block which is located approximately two kilometres to the north of the Silver Sand deposit, including the recently acquired El Bronce Property (see the Company’s news release dated December 19, 2019 for details). The results will be utilized for subsequent target generation and initial drill testing.

At the Silver Sand deposit the Company recently commenced a four-hole, 800 metres, metallurgical drill sampling campaign to support subsequent Preliminary Economic Assessment level studies including initial processing plant flow sheet design. Detailed structural, geological and geochemical modeling is ongoing which will be used for future advanced engineering (geotechnical, geometallurgical) studies and resource expansion target generation.

Other activities remaining include geological logging and sampling of completed holes, data analysis and various QA/QC initiatives in preparation for the inaugural NI 43-101 resource estimate around the end of Q1 2020.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

HQ-size drill core samples from altered and mineralized intervals were split into halves by diamond saw, with an average sample length of between one to one and half metres at the Company’s core processing facility located in Betanzos, a small town located 20 kilometres from the project site. Half core samples are stored in a secure core storage facility in Betanzos for future reference, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver over limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21).

A standard quality assurance and quality control (“QAQC”) protocol was employed to monitor the quality of sample preparation and analysis. Standards of certified reference materials and blanks were inserted in normal core sample sequences prior to shipment to lab at a ratio of 20:1 (i.e., every 20 samples contain at least one standard sample and one blank sample). Duplicate samples of coarse rejects at a ratio of 20:1 will be sent to a second internationally accredited lab for check analysis. The assay results of QAQC samples of standards and blanks did not show any significant bias of analysis or contamination during sample preparation.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About New Pacific

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada.

Table 1 – Composited Drill Intersections of Mineralization Hole_id Section Mineralized Intervals From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag_g/t Pb_% Zn_% note DSS405006 4050 96.80 152.35 55.55 82 0.02 0.00 DSS407502 4075 90.12 158.00 67.88 218 0.04 0.00 incl. 137.00 149.34 12.34 496 0.11 0.00 DS4211 42 95.02 161.27 66.25 197 0.04 0.00 DSS422505 4225 39.00 41.00 2.00 40 0.07 0.03 86.90 144.16 57.26 160 0.05 0.00 167.62 170.40 2.78 116 0.21 0.00 DSS447503 4475 51.90 65.25 13.35 30 0.10 0.40 85.70 96.61 10.91 62 0.03 0.01 116.35 120.35 4.00 124 0.03 0.00 131.90 133.14 1.24 79 0.01 0.00 DSS467502 4675 21.48 22.80 1.32 46 0.01 0.02 83.13 84.44 1.31 76 0.07 0.02 99.80 101.00 1.20 73 0.09 0.01 DSS467503 4675 86.00 92.00 6.00 104 0.08 0.00 113.76 116.00 2.24 332 0.13 0.00 DSS4813 48 10.60 15.12 4.52 57 0.00 0.02 36.64 37.86 1.22 110 0.00 0.00 41.55 42.67 1.12 101 0.00 0.00 103.01 104.28 1.27 91 0.00 0.00 108.02 109.29 1.27 96 0.00 0.00 DSS4814 48 31.20 40.32 9.12 62 0.03 0.05 71.92 87.15 15.23 72 0.04 0.00 98.94 137.76 38.82 96 0.05 0.08 170.14 179.00 8.86 80 0.06 0.00 DSS487501 4875 54.62 134.60 79.98 50 0.14 0.01 145.15 158.30 13.15 36 0.07 0.01 167.49 168.71 1.22 65 0.00 0.00 244.18 245.60 1.42 186 0.01 0.12 256.69 258.08 1.39 789 0.06 0.20 264.94 266.31 1.37 139 0.07 0.29 302.30 308.60 6.30 85 0.10 0.00 312.53 313.84 1.31 45 0.05 0.00 DSS5014 50 276.00 279.42 3.42 79 0.21 0.08 DSS505019 5050 67.31 158.80 91.49 142 0.04 0.00 DSS507509 5075 94.30 95.65 1.35 106 0.01 0.00 123.60 131.18 7.58 98 0.04 0.00 151.88 154.30 2.42 135 0.03 0.00 159.26 161.75 2.49 235 0.01 0.01 DSS507510 5075 58.98 138.85 79.87 122 0.06 0.00 DSS5220 52 58.00 90.56 32.56 114 0.03 0.01 100.63 104.44 3.81 77 0.18 0.01 110.78 120.82 10.04 59 0.04 0.02 125.92 130.14 4.22 54 0.02 0.00 162.84 165.14 2.30 1,349 0.91 0.05 DSS5222 52 81.79 124.41 42.62 99 0.07 0.01 DSS5223 52 41.36 56.90 15.54 44 0.10 0.00 73.36 129.70 56.34 219 0.08 0.01 172.10 194.60 22.50 104 0.10 0.02 DSS5224 52 38.65 40.10 1.45 124 0.04 0.03 54.56 55.80 1.24 129 0.01 0.03 64.85 67.70 2.85 179 0.00 0.02 76.07 99.40 23.33 108 0.04 0.01 DSS5225 52 22.00 52.95 30.95 90 0.08 0.00 104.50 130.07 25.57 94 0.01 0.08 143.37 146.50 3.13 206 0.01 0.00 172.08 275.80 103.72 107 0.07 0.01 DSS5226 52 45.70 48.56 2.86 39 0.05 0.62 52.65 55.24 2.59 49 0.02 0.01 72.20 78.90 6.70 55 0.78 5.04 DSS522513 5225 40.32 149.30 108.98 228 0.13 0.01 incl. 43.84 98.30 54.46 414 0.20 0.01 DSS522514 5225 50.60 80.03 29.43 68 0.04 0.00 123.20 131.40 8.20 73 0.04 0.00 DSS522515 5225 60.40 66.00 5.60 55 0.02 0.03 129.82 137.80 7.98 58 0.02 0.07 171.65 174.31 2.66 69 0.01 0.01 189.00 191.63 2.63 54 0.12 0.58 198.28 203.60 5.32 33 0.04 0.39 216.95 219.10 2.15 113 0.03 0.06 223.75 232.60 8.85 35 0.02 0.12 278.30 324.16 45.86 158 0.06 0.04 DSS522516 5225 24.16 30.48 6.32 81 0.05 0.06 66.85 68.30 1.45 139 0.00 0.00 88.66 96.20 7.54 248 0.06 0.02 107.54 124.61 17.07 181 0.03 0.01 DSS525021 5250 4.90 284.15 279.25 91 0.09 0.00 incl. 217.55 232.95 15.40 657 0.24 0.00 DSS527504 5275 66.57 89.46 22.89 68 0.10 0.26 109.00 122.92 13.92 199 0.10 0.03 DSS527505 5275 40.10 118.30 78.20 245 0.17 0.16 incl. 43.30 71.74 28.44 335 0.20 0.07 incl. 83.10 96.30 13.20 541 0.19 0.47 DSS5422 54 No Significant Results DSS562504 5625 31.37 51.50 20.13 105 0.02 0.00 terminated in mining voids DSS567501 5675 15.5 21.64 6.14 638 0.07 0.00 40.85 43.85 3.00 70 0.02 0.00 terminated in mining voids DSS6609 66 16.94 18.20 1.26 140 0.01 0.01 DSS665005 6650 4.20 26.25 22.05 75 0.01 0.00 316.65 320.95 4.30 34 0.01 0.00 DSS425006 4250 No Significant Results snake hole DSS4614 46 25.18 26.55 1.37 48 0.00 0.00 snake hole 245.50 247.65 2.15 294 0.10 0.09 DSS4815 48 5.80 12.60 6.80 48 0.07 0.00 snake hole 158.20 169.70 11.50 59 0.03 0.01 177.85 179.05 1.20 70 0.01 0.02 182.25 183.25 1.00 30 0.00 0.03 190.40 217.70 27.30 93 0.07 0.09 265.05 266.10 1.05 118 0.88 0.04 271.90 273.90 2.00 55 0.00 0.04 DSS4816 48 12.20 14.70 2.50 64 0.06 0.03 snake hole 169.10 170.12 1.02 71 0.00 0.00 200.90 202.00 1.10 183 0.00 0.00 DSS485011 4850 141.70 149.50 7.80 141 0.03 0.01 snake hole incl. 141.70 143.85 2.15 448 0.08 0.02 176.80 178.80 2.00 30 0.02 3.06 278.90 280.00 1.10 84 0.00 0.00





Notes: g/t = grams per metric tonne. The table above is intended to show highlights of the drilling program only. The intercepts shown are a weighted average of the sample lengths and grades of all of the samples within that intercept and may include some samples with grades less than 30 g/t silver. Intersections may contain samples less than 30 g/t silver between higher grade subintervals. Intervals are drill core length in meters. True width of mineralization zones is estimated at about 80% of drill intervals based on current understanding of the relationship between drill direction and the mineralized structures.



