TAMPA, February 19, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available via www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

Mosaic will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter 2019 earnings results as well as global markets and trends. Presentation slides and a simultaneous webcast of the conference call may be accessed through Mosaic's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. This webcast will be available up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media

Ben Pratt

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors

Laura Gagnon

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4214

investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company via EQS Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577053/The-Mosaic-Company-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2019-Result