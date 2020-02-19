PERTH, Feb. 19, 2020 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) has updated its estimates of the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana as at December 31, 2019. An executive summary is provided below. Full details of the Edikan Gold Mine resource and reserve updates are included in the Company’s market release dated February 20, 2020 which is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.



Estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources total 2.699 million ounces of gold at December 31, 2019, and Inferred Mineral Resources were estimated at 0.348 million ounces of gold.



All Mineral Resource estimations were based on a US$1,800 per ounce gold price.



Proved and Probable Ore Reserves were estimated at 1.608 million ounces of gold, calculated as follows:

Proved and Probable Reserves as at June 30, 2019 1.390 million ounces Plus: Net Additions 0.303 million ounces Less: Depletions 0.085 million ounces Proved and Probable Reserves as at December 31, 2019 1.608 million ounces

Represents a 22% increase in Proved and Probable Ore Reserves before depletion relative to last reported Ore Reserve estimate or a 16% increase after depletion.



The Ore Reserve estimates were based on a gold price of US$1,300 per ounce.



Details of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are as follows:

Edikan Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as at December 31, 20199, 10, 11

Project Type Measured Resources

Indicated Resources

M & I Resources

Quantity Grade Gold Quantity Grade Gold Quantity Grade Gold Mt g/t gold koz Mt g/t gold koz Mt g/t gold koz AF Gap 1, 2, 3 Open Pit 10.2 1.00 326 21.8 0.92 645 32.0 0.94 971 Esuajah North 2, 3, 4 Open Pit 3.3 0.80 85 4.8 0.74 114 8.1 0.77 199 Fetish 1, 2, 3, 5 Open Pit 7.7 1.00 248 14.1 0.92 418 21.8 0.95 666 Bokitsi South 2, 3, 6 Open Pit 1.3 1.81 73 1.6 1.30 65 2.8 1.53 139 Sub-Total 22.5 1.01 732 42.2 0.91 1,242 64.7 0.95 1,975 Esuajah South 7 U/ground 0.0 0.0 0 9.0 1.8 530 9.0 1.8 530 Heap Leach 2, 8 Stockpile - - - 3.6 0.6 75 3.6 0.6 75 Stockpiles Stockpile 5.9 0.63 119 - - - 5.9 0.63 119 Total 28.4 0.93 852 54.8 1.05 1,848 83.3 1.01 2,699

Notes:

1. Based on January 2017 Mineral Resource models constrained to US$1,800/oz pit shells. 2. Depleted to December 31, 2019 mining surfaces. 3. 0.4g/t gold cut-off applied. 4. Based on June 2019 Mineral Resource model constrained to US$1,800/oz pit shell. 5. Includes Bokitsi North lode. 6. Based on November 2019 Mineral Resource model constrained to US$1,800/oz pit shell. 7. Based on July 2019 Mineral Resource model, 0.8g/t gold cut-off applied. 8. At zero cut-off grade. 9. All Mineral Resources are current as at December 31, 2019. 10. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Ore Reserves. 11. Rounding of numbers to appropriate precisions may have resulted in apparent inconsistencies.

Edikan Ore Reserves as at December 31, 20193, 6, 7



Project Type Proved

Probable

Proved and Probable

Quantity Grade Gold Quantity Grade Gold Quantity Grade Gold Mt g/t gold koz Mt g/t gold koz Mt g/t gold koz AF Gap1, 4 Open Pit 6.8 1.14 248 11.9 1.05 402 18.6 1.09 650 Esuajah North1, 4 Open Pit 0.4 0.91 11 0.6 0.86 17 1.0 0.88 28 Fetish1, 4 Open Pit 4.4 1.18 165 7.1 1.09 248 11.4 1.13 414 Bokitsi South1, 4 Open Pit 0.9 2.11 58 0.4 1.70 24 1.3 1.97 82 Subtotal 12.3 1.22 482 20.0 1.08 690 32.3 1.13 1,173 Esuajah South U/ground - - - 3.8 1.96 241 3.8 1.96 241 Heap Leach5 Stockpile - - - 3.6 0.6 75 3.6 0.6 75 Stockpile2 Stockpile 5.9 0.63 119 - - - 5.9 0.63 119 TOTAL 18.3 1.02 601 27.4 1.14 1,007 45.7 1.10 1,608

Notes:

Based on December 2019 Mineral Resource estimate which is depleted to December, 31 2019. Based on stockpile balance as at December 31, 2019. All Ore Reserves current as at December 31, 2019. Variable gold grade cut-off based on recovery of each material type in each deposit: Oxide 0.35 – 0.40 g/t, Transition 0.50 – 0.70 g/t and Fresh 0.50 – 0.55 g/t. Based on 0.40 g/t gold grade cut-off. Inferred Mineral Resource is considered as waste, t : t. Rounding of numbers to appropriate precisions may have resulted in apparent inconsistencies.

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine, commented as follows:



“Since the last release of Edikan’s Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in June 2019, the gold price has consolidated at a higher level than that recorded in prior years and several key operating initiatives identified as part of ongoing continuous improvement programmes, have been successfully implemented at Edikan, including a revised mining strategy and initiatives to improve processing plant throughput and performance reliability.



Perseus has identified that at the slightly higher gold price of US$1,300 per ounce and lower cost base than previously assumed, two of its open pits, namely the AFG and Fetish pits can be significantly increased in size and provide the cash margin consistent with our overall strategy of cash generation.



The reconciliation between contained metal forecast by our block models and the metal we recover continues to be robust and is certainly within the limits of normal operating practice. The demonstrated predictive reliability of our Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve models continues to provide a sound basis on which to plan our future.



The Esuajah South deposit has been included in previous Ore Reserve estimates, but not in prior Life of Mine forecasts for Edikan. Following an update of the Feasibility Study for the deposit, the Ore Reserve estimate has been updated and risks associated with mining of the deposit have now been sufficiently reduced for the underground mine to proceed with development and therefore an underground mining operation at Esuajah South will be included in the next Edikan Life of Mine forecast.



The inclusion of the increased open pit Ore Reserves and the Esuajah South Underground Mine will result in an increase in the expected mine life of the Edikan Gold Mine. Details of the updated Life of Mine Plan for Edikan are planned to be released by the end of the March 2020 quarter.”

