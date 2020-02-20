EnviroLeach Announces Positive Production-Level Testing for Jabil at its Vancouver Facility

VANCOUVER, February 20, 2020 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce positive preliminary results from comprehensive full-scale recycling tests conducted at Enviroleach's electronic waste (E-Waste) processing facility in Vancouver on over 60,000 lbs of electronic components and printed circuit boards supplied by Jabil. These full-scale production tests follow the previously announced chemical and formula evaluations performed at Jabil's Memphis facility in 2018 and 2019.

A wide variety of materials including, set-top boxes, modems, cell phones, switches, and printed circuit boards were processed. The resulting individual material fractions and metal-rich solutions were analyzed to determine metal grades, purity, recoverability, and commercial value. Preliminary results indicate all end products meet or exceed industry standards.

Jabil and EnviroLeach are currently negotiating the modification of their existing agreement which may include a strategic partnership to allow for processing a significant quantity of Jabil supplied materials at EnviroLeach's Vancouver facility. This will allow Jabil to immediately leverage EnviroLeach's proprietary formulas and technologies to provide a safe and sustainable alternative for the treatment of end-of-life electronics worldwide.

EnviroLeach's CEO, Duane Nelson, said "I am very pleased that the Jabil relationship is evolving into a tangible commercial venture. The impact of this relationship will provide further validation of our process and is expected to result in a significant long-term source of feedstock for our Vancouver facility".

About Jabil

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over 200,000 people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success. For more information, visit jabil.com.

About Jabil Environmental Technologies

Jabil Environmental Technologies (JET) provides some of the world's largest brands with environmentally sound and socially safe disposition and disposal of e-waste. JET's supply chain expertise allows it to take the complexity out of the physical process. All JET solutions are auditable and transparent, environmentally friendly, maximize security, ensure compliance and scale globally. JET is innovating a new approach to driving sustainability and creating circular economy strategies for end-of-life electronic hardware.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations, and strategic partners and over $20 million in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Duane Nelson

CEO & President

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577098/EnviroLeach-Announces-Positive-Production-Level-Testing-for-Jabil-at-its-Vancouver-Facility