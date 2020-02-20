Global Atomic Strengthens Operational Management Team

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 - Global Atomic Corp. (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”; TSX: GLO; Frankfurt: G12; OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald S. Halas, P.Eng., as Chief Operating Officer effective March 30, 2020.



Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross, IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Suriname, Brazil, and Mauritania.

Mr. Halas gained experience in the management of Technical Studies while working as the Chief Operating Officer at Spanish Mountain Gold and as Vice President Commercial, South America at IAMGOLD. In Ron’s latest role as Operations Director at Kinross Gold’s Tasiast Mine in Mauritania, several records were achieved in 2019 in terms of safety, metal production, and cost reduction.

With Ron’s experience in plant site start-up at Goro Nickel, government and stakeholder negotiations in Suriname, his West African experience in Mauritania and Ghana with Kinross Gold, Ron is well qualified to advance Global Atomic’s DASA project in Niger.

Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

“We are excited to have Ron join the Global Atomic team,” said Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Global Atomic. “Ron has extensive experience working in West Africa and will be a valuable asset to the Company as we complete the Dasa Project Feasibility Study and move ahead with project development.”

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp. is a TSX listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2. Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the Dasa deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles III concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The Dasa deposit is currently undergoing feasibility studies and an EIS prior to applying for a Mining Permit in Q4, 2020.

Global Atomic’s Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) joint venture, which operates a processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey, that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”) (listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST joint venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market, with facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

The new BST Joint Venture plant is expected to double annual production of zinc from 30 million lbs to 60 million lbs supported by EAFD supply currently available for processing in Turkey.

