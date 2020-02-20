King Provides maps of York Gold Property on trend with Azimut's Discovery

Toronto, February 20, 2020 - King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV:KING) (OTC:MDLXF) (FSE:5LM1), at the request of its shareholders is providing the following maps respecting its recently acquired York Gold Property:



About King Global Ventures Inc.

King's, Nicaragua Gold/Copper Project is joint-ventured with TSX listed Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX-CXB) and with Century Mining Limited, a private Nicaraguan company, to advance the development of the Santa Rita Project. King recently acquired the York Gold Property comprised of a 77 claim block on the Elmer Trend between Azimut's Elmer Property (and their recent Patwon Prospect discovery) and the Eleonore Gold Mine.

The technical contents of this news release were approved by Dr. Christian Derosier, P.Geo, Dsc, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, contact Mr. John Cook, President of King Global Ventures Inc. at: (416) 200-8073 and johncook@kos.net

