Melkior Announces Awarding of Drill Contract and New Director

Timmins, February 20, 2020 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Forage DCB Drilling for its second phase 1800 meter drill program in Carscallen Township that will commence on March 6th.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Jonathon Deluce as a director of the Company to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Charles Joseph Deluce. Melkior thanks Mr. Deluce for his valuable contributions to Melkior and wishes him well in future endeavours.

Mr. Deluce is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. Deluce is a former Manager at Ernst & Young ("EY"). While at EY he worked in the assurance and advisory practices. During his time in assurance, he led quarterly and year-end audit engagements on New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") clients in the construction, mining and power utilities industries. While in advisory, he led internal audit projects on multiple intermediate gold producers. Mr. Deluce founded Silverwater Capital which specializes in exploration property acquisitions in Ontario and Quebec. Mr. Deluce graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a specialization in accounting, from the University of Western Ontario and obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation from the CPA Association of Canada. Mr.Deluce owns 400,000 common shares and 900,000 warrants as at February 20, 2020.

The Company has recently sent out its notice of meeting, information circular and related proxy documents (the "Meeting Materials") in connection with its upcoming shareholder meeting set for March 12, 2020. The Meeting Materials disclose Charles Joseph Deluce for election as a director. In light of Mr. Charles Deluce's resignation, unless contrary instructions are given in a shareholder's proxy or voting instruction form, a vote "for" Mr. Charles Deluce will be exercised as recommended by management as a vote for Mr. Jonathon Deluce.

