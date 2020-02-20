Benton Stakes Magnetic Trend Near Seagull and Disraeli Intrusions, 35km North of Escape Lake and TBN Deposit

Thunder Bay, February 20, 2020 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in a new project by staking 2 multi-cell mining claims totaling 845 hectares. The new claims cover an east-west magnetic high which extends from the Disraeli mafic-ultramafic intrusion, which is prospective for Midcontinent Rift-style ('MCR'), magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization. These new claims cover what could represent a conduit feeder zone located just east of the Disraeli intrusion. While the body of the Disraeli intrusion has been explored in detail, minimal historical exploration has been conducted on the new property extending from the intrusion. The Disraeli, as well as the Seagull Lake intrusion (located approximately 8km south of Disraeli and held by White Metal Resources Corp.), are described as being composed of ultramafic rocks with a high olivine content that has been derived from a deep mantle source. Ultramafic rocks are a key component to Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization associated with the MCR and other Platinum-Palladium occurrences in this region which include the high grade TBN and Escape Lake deposits which Benton has optioned to Regency Gold Corp. Regency is now being led by mining executives Abraham Drost (CEO) and Jim Gallagher (Executive Chairman), the latter being the former CEO of North American Palladium which recently sold to Impala Platinum for C$1 Billion. Benton will hold 24.6M shares of Regency. Benton will complete ground inspection of the new claims when weather permits.

Thunder Bay North (TBN) Property includes high-grade intercepts of 46.65m @ 10.1g/t Platinum+Palladium+Gold (5.267g/t Pt + 4.555g/t Pd + 0.324g/t Au) with 1.62% Copper+Nickel (1.154% Cu + 0.465% Ni), incl. 13.0 m @ 33.2 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (17.305g/t Pt + 14.817g/t Pd + 1.061g/t Au) and 4.91% Cu+Ni (3.755% Cu + 1.308g/t Ni), incl. a spectacular intercept of 2.6 m @ 97.9 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (52.769g/t Pt + 41.538g/t Pd + 3.630g/t Au) and 14.9% Cu+Ni (11.599% Cu + 3.289% Ni) in drill hole BL 10-197. Drilling highlights on the 220 hectare Escape Lake Property include 121.6 m @ 2.49 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (1.04g/t Pt + 1.37g/t Pd + 0.07g/t Au) and 0.86% Cu+Ni (0.52% Cu + 0.34% Ni), incl. 33.4 m of 7.28 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (3.01g/t Pt + 4.08g/t Pd + 0.19g/t Au) and 2.26% Cu+Ni (1.49% Cu + 0.77% Ni) in drill hole 12CL0009, and 162 m @ 1.42 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (0.61g/t Pt + 0.76g/t Pd + 0.06g/t Au) and 0.47% Cu+Ni (0.28% Cu + 0.19% Ni), incl. 40.67 m 4.5 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (1.92g/t Pt + 2.48g/t Pd + 0.18g/t Au) and 1.26% Cu+Ni (0.89% Cu + 0.36% Ni) in drill hole 11CL0005.

In addition Benton would like to announce that it has granted 2.25m stock options at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of issuance to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are subject to the vesting provisions contained within the Company's stock option plan.

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Many projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

