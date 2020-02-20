Midland Identifies New Targets on Maritime-Cadillac and Resumes Drilling

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the commencement of a new drilling campaign on the Maritime-Cadillac property. The Maritime-Cadillac property is in joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (51%) ("Agnico Eagle") and Midland (49%), located along the Cadillac Break.



This new drilling program will include a drill hole totalling 850 metres in length, designed to test the down-plunge extension of the Dyke East zone at a vertical depth of 600 metres.

Another hole, totalling 400 metres in length, will be drilled to test two parallel gold-bearing zones (the South and North zones), previously intersected in a drill hole south of the Maritime-Cadillac zone, in a historically underexplored area. A second phase of drilling totalling 400 metres has been planned contingent on the results of the first phase.

This drilling campaign totalling 1,650 metres is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Dyke East zone

The proposed drilling program for the Dyke East zone includes an 800-metre-long drill hole targeting the depth extension (at 600 metres vertical depth) down-plunge from a few historical drill holes that yielded gold-bearing intervals over significant widths. Drill hole 141-10-23 yielded a grade of 1.7 g/t Au over 37.85 metres, from 311.25 to 349.10 metres depth, including 12.6 g/t Au over 1.5 metre, from 329.0 to 330.5 metres depth. In addition, drill hole 141-11-31, testing more than 100 metres below hole 141-10-23, intersected an interval grading 1.7 g/t Au over 46.4 metres, from 399.0 to 445.4 metres depth, including 21.0 g/t Au over 1.2 metres, from 412.8 to 414.0 metres depth (see press releases by Midland dated May 27, 2010 and July 19, 2011).

Note that the Dyke East zone is characterized by a felsic dyke swarm hosted in schists of the Piché Group.

Area south of the Maritime-Cadillac zone

A 400-metre-long drill hole is proposed to test a significant gap located between the Maritime-Cadillac zone and an area previously drill-tested by Agnico Eagle in 2006-2007 in the south part of the property, where gold-bearing intervals grading 9.4 g/t Au over 1.1 metre and 8.4 g/t Au over 1.1 metre (true thicknesses) were reported.

The target area is located approximately 400 metres south of the Maritime-Cadillac zone and is proximal to a structural feature (fold nose). The drill hole is designed to test two known zones (the South and North zones) at vertical depths of 100 and 200 metres respectively.

Cautionary statement:

The true thickness of drill intercepts reported in this press release cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are therefore reported in core length.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., BHP Billiton Canada Inc., SOQUEM INC., O3 Mining, Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28fa8d87-57ea-44b0-81f7-eb00e4dc6d9f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eec8bb17-a4f7-4902-a451-2b0e4eea1aa3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a89ad675-a3c5-4439-b847-ed0eff4599db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fb1d493-7fad-49dd-ad8b-42fd536d0c7d