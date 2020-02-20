TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 - Barrick Gold Corp.’s attention has been drawn to media reports to the effect that the Congolese parastatal Société Minière de Kilo-Moto SA (SOKIMO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with AJN Resources Inc. to sell its 10% share in the Kibali gold mine to that company.
Barrick wishes to make it clear that SOKIMO is contractually bound by Barrick and its joint venture partner AngloGold Ashanti not to sell or otherwise transfer its shares in Kibali Goldmines SA, the owner of the Kibali gold mine, without their approval. No such approval has been sought, nor will it be granted.
Barrick enquiries
President and chief executive Mark Bristow +1 647 205 7694 +44 788 071 1386
COO, Africa and Middle East Willem Jacobs +44 779 557 5271 +243 820 678 040
Investor and media relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 Email: barrick@dpapr.com
