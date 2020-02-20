Tocvan Announces Grant of Stock Options

Calgary - February 20, 2020. Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: "TOC") (CNSX:TOC.CN) ("Tocvan" or the "Corporation") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 175,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation pursuant to its stock option plan, at an exercise price of $0.22 per common share and expiring five years from the date of grant.

ABOUT TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.:

Tocvan is a natural resource company primarily focused on the exploration and development of its Rogers Creek property (the "Property"). The Property is located in the Lower Lillooet River valley, approximately 90 km northeast of Vancouver, and 28 km south of Pemberton. It consists of 47 contiguous claims totalling 212 square kilometres.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Derek A. Wood, President and CEO

1150, 707 - 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: (403) 200-3569

Email: dwood@tocvan.ca

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.