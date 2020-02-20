Eldorado Gold Reports 2019 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 - Eldorado Gold Corp., (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. For further information please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.



Year-End Financial and Operating Results Overview

2019 Production on plan, highest total production in three years: Annual gold production of 395,331 ounces of gold (2018: 349,147 ounces), including pre-commercial production.





Steady operating costs: Cash operating costs were $608 per ounce of gold sold for 2019 and All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) were $1,034 per ounce of gold sold, compared to $625 per ounce of gold sold and $994 per ounce of gold sold for 2018.





2020 production guidance increased year-on-year: 2020 guidance is 520,000-550,000 ounces of gold, an increase over the 390,000-420,000 ounces of gold forecast for 2019.





Kisladag mine life extended to 15 years: Results from the ongoing testwork indicate that extended leach cycles and the addition of a high pressure grinding roll circuit should increase the expected recovery at Kisladag to approximately 56%, resulting in the mine life at Kisladag now projected through 2034 at an average production of 160,000 ounces of gold per year. Further details on Kisladag are included in Eldorado’s February 20, 2020 press release.





Successful first year of operations at Lamaque: Eldorado declared commercial production at Lamaque on March 31, 2019. Lamaque produced 113,940 ounces of gold (including pre-commercial production) in 2019. Recent drilling results at Triangle and Ormaque will be incorporated into the mine plan by the Company as it evaluates its next steps in expanding production at Lamaque.





Refinancing completed: In June 2019 the Company completed its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 9.5% senior second lien notes due 2024 (the "Notes") and its $450 million amended and restated senior secured credit facility (the "Facility"). Eldorado used the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes and $200 million in term loan proceeds drawn under the Facility, together with $100 million cash on hand, to redeem its outstanding $600 million 6.125% senior notes due December 2020.





Permits for Skouries and Olympias received: Permits allow for, among other things, installation of electrical and mechanical equipment at Skouries and Olympias, the installation of the Skouries mill building, and consent from the Central Archaeological Council to relocate an ancient mining furnace from the Skouries open pit area.





Significant increased cash flow provided from operations: Net cash provided by operating activities was $165.8 million in 2019 (2018: $67.5 million).





Net earnings attributable to shareholders: 2019 net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company were $80.6 million or $0.51 per share, mainly attributable to net impairment reversals of $96.9 million ($79.9 million net of deferred income tax) for Kisladag and Vila Nova. Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was $361.9 million or $2.28 loss per share in 2018, mainly attributable to impairment charges of $447.8 million ($328.4 million net of deferred income tax), of which $117.6 million ($94.1 million net of deferred income tax) related to Kisladag. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company in 2019 was $5.6 million, or $0.04 per share (2018: Adjusted net loss attributed to shareholders of the Company of $28.6 million, or $0.17 loss per share).





Increased EBITDA: EBITDA for the year was $311.3 million ($361.8 million loss in 2018) and adjusted EBITDA for the year was $235.6 million ($99.6 million in 2018). Adjustments in both years included, among other things, removal of the non-cash impact of impairments and impairment reversals.





Liquidity strengthened: The Company finished the year with approximately $366 million of liquidity including $181 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits and approximately $185 million available under the remaining $250 million of the Facility, with $65 million of the capacity on the Facility allocated to secure certain reclamation obligations in connection with its operations.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Increased production: Eldorado produced 118,955 ounces of gold in Q4, the highest quarterly gold production in nearly four years.





Operating costs decreasing: Q4 2019 cash operating costs of $621 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs of $1,110 per ounce sold were lower than Q4 2018 ($626 per ounce sold and $1,200 per ounce sold, respectively, for 2018).





Kisladag impairment reversal: As a result of the mine life extension and continuation of heap leaching, a net impairment reversal of $85.2 million ($68.2 million, net of deferred income tax) was recorded in Q4 2019.





Net earnings attributable to shareholders: Q4 2019 net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company was $91.2 million or $0.57 per share, mainly attributable to a net impairment reversal of $85.2 million ($68.2 million net of deferred income tax) for Kisladag. Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company in Q4 2018 was $218.2 million or $1.38 loss per share. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company in Q4 2019 was $20.3 million, or $0.13 per share (Q4 2018: adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company of $18.9 million, or $0.11 loss per share).





Increased EBITDA: Q4 2019 EBITDA was $158.7 million ($327.9 million loss in Q4 2018) and Q4 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $80.3 million ($9.0 million in Q4 2018). Adjustments in both years included, among other things, removal of the non-cash impact of impairments and impairment reversals.





Updated reserves: As of September 30, 2019, total proven and probable reserves of 384 million tonnes at 1.32 grams per tonne gold containing 16.4 million ounces were reported.

Eldorado's President and CEO, George Burns, said: “2019 was a pivotal year for the Company, as we achieved multiple, significant milestones. Production in the year was strong as we delivered our highest annual production in three years - over 394,000 ounces of gold - while maintaining steady discipline with operating costs. Importantly, in 2020 we expect production to grow again to between 520,000 and 550,000 ounces of gold. We are very pleased to have positive momentum behind our production profile and expect that the resulting increased cash flow will allow the Company to both invest in its growth opportunities and pay down its debt.”

"Other milestones achieved in the year include successfully putting Lamaque into commercial operation, completing the refinancing of our balance sheet, and clarifying a strong path forward for Kisladag as a core, producing asset. We also received long-awaited permits at Olympias and Skouries, as we continue engaging with the Greek government to set a path forward for Skouries, a world-class project that stands to create jobs, tax and export revenues, and economic opportunities for local communities. Together and individually, these achievements represent significant catalysts for Eldorado’s long-term, sustainable growth.”

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

Summarized Annual Financial Results

2019 2018 2017 Revenue (1) $ 617.8 $ 459.0 $ 391.4 Gold revenue (1) $ 530.9 $ 386.0 $ 333.3 Gold produced (oz) (2) 395,331 349,147 292,971 Gold sold (oz) (1) 374,902 304,256 264,080 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (6) $ 1,416 $ 1,269 $ 1,262 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (3,6) 608 625 509 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (3,6) 645 650 534 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (3,6) 1,034 994 922 Net earnings (loss) for the period (4) 80.6 (361.9 ) (9.9 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (4) 0.51 (2.28 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (4,5,6) 5.6 (28.6 ) 15.2 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) (4,5,6) 0.04 (0.17 ) 0.10 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (6,7) 150.6 61.1 67.7 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 181.0 293.0 485.0

Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque and Olympias during the pre-commercial production periods. Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (2018, Q1 2019) and at Olympias (2017, Q1 2018). By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs. Attributable to shareholders of the Company. Net earnings (loss) includes a $79.9 million impairment reversal (net of deferred income tax) in 2019 for Kisladag and Vila Nova and a $328.4 million impairment charge (net of deferred income tax) in 2018 for Olympias and Kisladag. See reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings (loss) in the MD&A section 'Non-IFRS Measures'. These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the MD&A section 'Non-IFRS Measures' for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures. 2018 and 2017 amounts have been adjusted to reflect reclassifications in cash flow from operating activities in the current period.

Summarized Quarterly Financial Results

2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 Revenue (1) $ 80.0 $ 173.7 $ 172.3 $ 191.9 $ 617.8 Gold revenue (1) $ 54.5 $ 150.1 $ 150.2 $ 176.1 $ 530.9 Gold produced (oz) (2) 82,977 91,803 101,596 118,955 395,331 Gold sold (oz) (1) 43,074 113,685 99,241 118,902 374,902 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (6) $ 1,265 $ 1,321 $ 1,513 $ 1,475 $ 1,416 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,6) 625 631 560 621 608 Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,6) 652 670 603 652 645 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,6) 1,132 917 1,031 1,110 1,034 Net earnings (loss) (4,5) (27.0 ) 12.2 4.2 91.2 80.6 Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (4) (0.17 ) 0.08 0.03 0.57 0.51 Adjusted net earnings (loss) (4,5,6) (17.9 ) (4.3 ) 7.5 20.3 5.6 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) (4,5,6) (0.11 ) (0.03 ) 0.05 0.13 0.04 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (6,7) 8.1 37.5 62.9 42.0 150.6 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $ 227.5 $ 119.9 $ 134.9 $ 181.0 $ 181.0 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 Revenue (1) $ 131.9 $ 153.2 $ 81.1 $ 92.8 $ 459.0 Gold revenue (1) $ 115.4 $ 121.3 $ 76.0 $ 73.3 $ 386.0 Gold produced (oz) (2) 89,372 99,105 84,783 75,887 349,147 Gold sold (oz) (1) 86,587 94,224 64,589 58,856 304,256 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (6) $ 1,333 $ 1,287 $ 1,177 $ 1,245 $ 1,269 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,6) 571 587 754 626 625 Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,6) 598 610 762 666 650 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,6) 878 934 1,112 1,200 994 Net earnings (loss) (4,5) 8.7 (24.4 ) (128.0 ) (218.2 ) (361.9 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (4) 0.06 (0.15 ) (0.81 ) (1.38 ) (2.28 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (4,5,6) 14.0 (1.8 ) (21.9 ) (18.9 ) (28.6 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) (4,5,6) 0.09 (0.01 ) (0.14 ) (0.11 ) (0.17 ) Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (6,7) 35.8 26.3 (1.7 ) 0.8 61.1 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $ 459.7 $ 429.8 $ 385.0 $ 293.0 $ 293.0

Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque and Olympias during the pre-commercial production periods. Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (2018, Q1 2019) and at Olympias (Q1 2018 only). By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs. Attributable to shareholders of the Company. See reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings (loss) in the MD&A section 'Non-IFRS Measures'. Q2 2019 amounts have been updated for the inventory write-down adjustment in that period. These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the MD&A section 'Non-IFRS Measures' for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures. 2018 and Q1 2019 amounts have been adjusted to reflect reclassifications in cash flow from operating activities in later periods.

Gold sales of 374,902 ounces in 2019 increased from 304,256 ounces in 2018 primarily due to the sale of 86,745 ounces from Lamaque in its first year of commercial operations. Lamaque declared commercial production on March 31, 2019.

Total revenues increased to $617.8 million in 2019 from $459.0 million in 2018 as a result of higher sales volumes and a higher average realized gold price of $1,416 per ounce compared to $1,269 per ounce in 2018.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold decreased to $608 in 2019 from $625 in 2018, primarily due to the ramp-up of mining, crushing and placement of ore on the Kisladag heap leach pad beginning in April 2019, and the partial allocation of processing costs to gold inventory in the heap leach pad. This was partially offset by higher cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias as a result of lower production levels and at both Olympias and Efemcukuru as a result of increased concentrate transportation costs and treatment charges.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders in 2019 of $80.6 million ($0.51 per share) improved from a net loss attributable to shareholders of $361.9 million ($2.28 loss per share) in 2018. The improvement was primarily a result of higher sales volumes in 2019 and net impairment reversals of $96.9 million ($79.9 million net of deferred income tax) for Kisladag and Vila Nova, compared to impairment of $447.8 million ($328.4 million net of deferred income tax) in 2018 relating to Olympias and Kisladag. Net earnings attributable to shareholders in Q4 2019 was $91.2 million or $0.57 per share, mainly attributable to a net impairment reversal of $85.2 million ($68.2 million net of deferred income tax) for Kisladag in the fourth quarter.

Higher sales volumes in 2019 resulted in EBITDA of $311.3 million, including $158.7 million in Q4 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $235.6 million in 2019 and $80.3 million in Q4 2019 exclude, among other things, the impact of the net impairment reversal.

Adjusted net earnings in 2019 were $5.6 million ($0.04 per share) compared to adjusted net loss of $28.6 million ($0.17 loss per share) in 2018. Higher sales volumes in Q4 2019 resulted in adjusted net earnings in Q4 2019 of $20.3 million ($0.13 per share) compared to adjusted net loss in Q4 2018 of $18.9 million ($0.11 loss per share). Adjustments in all periods primarily remove the impact of impairment and impairment reversals.

Operations Update and Outlook

Gold Operations

3 months ended December 31, 12 months ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 Outlook Total Ounces produced (1) 118,955 75,887 395,331 349,147 520,000 – 550,000 Ounces sold (2) 118,902 58,856 374,902 304,256 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 621 $ 626 $ 608 $ 625 $550 – 600 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 1,110 $ 1,200 $ 1,034 $ 994 $850 – 950 Sustaining capex (4) $ 41.1 $ 17.2 $ 97.4 $ 54.4 $105 – 125 Kisladag Ounces produced (3) 51,010 28,196 140,214 172,009 240,000 – 260,000 Ounces sold 49,529 28,202 138,737 171,741 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 421 $ 547 $ 435 $ 662 $450 – 500 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 616 $ 770 $ 593 $ 812 n/a Sustaining capex (4) $ 6.7 $ 4.2 $ 14.7 $ 17.8 $25 – 30 Lamaque Ounces produced (1) 29,085 16,046 113,940 35,350 125,000 – 135,000 Ounces sold (2) 31,293 n/a 86,745 n/a n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 663 n/a $ 556 n/a $575 – 625 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 1,273 n/a $ 1,078 n/a n/a Sustaining capex (4) $ 17.0 n/a $ 38.2 n/a $35 – 40 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 26,243 23,544 103,767 95,038 90,000 – 100,000 Ounces sold 25,530 23,528 105,752 97,485 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 608 $ 535 $ 599 $ 511 $650 – 700 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (4) $ 1,122 $ 1,041 $ 923 $ 834 n/a Sustaining capex (4) $ 10.2 $ 9.1 $ 24.5 $ 24.4 $15 – 20 Olympias Ounces produced (1) 12,617 8,101 37,410 46,750 50,000 – 60,000 Ounces sold (2) 12,550 7,126 43,668 35,030 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) $ 1,331 $ 1,237 $ 1,286 $ 764 $800 – 900 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) $ 1,986 $ 2,038 $ 1,837 $ 1,297 n/a Sustaining capex $ 7.2 $ 3.9 $ 20.1 $ 12.2 $30 – 35

Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (2018, Q1 2019) and at Olympias (Q1 2018 only). Excludes sales of inventory produced at Lamaque (2018, Q1 2019) and at Olympias (Q1 2018 only) during the pre-commercial production period. During the year ended December 31, 2019, 27,627 ounces were sold from inventory produced during the pre-commercial production period at Lamaque. Kisladag resumed mining, crushing and placing ore on the heap leach pad on April 1, 2019. This activity had been suspended since April 2018. These measures are non-IFRS measures. See the MD&A section 'Non-IFRS Measures' for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures.

Gold production of 395,331 ounces in 2019 increased from 349,147 ounces in 2018, primarily due to 113,940 ounces produced at Lamaque in its first year of commercial operations. This was partially offset by decreases in production at Kisladag as a result of the suspension of mining in the first quarter of 2019 and at Olympias as a result of reduced tonnage fed to the processing plant.

For further information on the Company’s operating results for the year-end and fourth quarter of 2019, please see the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Note December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 $ 177,742 $ 286,312 Term deposits 3,275 6,646 Restricted cash 7 20 296 Marketable securities 3,828 2,572 Accounts receivable and other 8 75,290 80,987 Inventories 9 163,234 137,885 Assets held for sale 32 12,471 — 435,860 514,698 Restricted cash 7 3,080 13,449 Other assets 10 22,943 10,592 Employee benefit plan assets 18 6,244 9,120 Property, plant and equipment 12 4,088,202 3,988,476 Goodwill 13 92,591 92,591 $ 4,648,920 $ 4,628,926 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15 $ 139,104 $ 137,900 Current portion of lease liabilities 9,913 2,978 Current portion of debt 16 66,667 — Current portion of asset retirement obligations 17 1,782 824 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 32 4,257 — 221,723 141,702 Debt 16 413,065 595,977 Lease liabilities 15,143 6,538 Employee benefit plan obligations 18 18,224 14,375 Asset retirement obligations 17 94,235 93,319 Deferred income tax liabilities 20 412,717 429,929 1,175,107 1,281,840 Equity Share capital 21 3,054,563 3,007,924 Treasury stock (8,662 ) (10,104 ) Contributed surplus 2,627,441 2,620,799 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,966 ) (24,494 ) Deficit (2,229,867 ) (2,310,453 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,414,509 3,283,672 Attributable to non-controlling interests 59,304 63,414 3,473,813 3,347,086 $ 4,648,920 $ 4,628,926









Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts) Note Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Revenue Metal sales 29 $ 617,823 $ 459,016 Cost of sales Production costs 30 334,839 269,445 Depreciation and amortization 153,118 105,732 487,957 375,177 Earnings from mine operations 129,866 83,839 Exploration and evaluation expenses 14,643 33,842 Mine standby costs 17,334 16,510 General and administrative expenses 29,180 46,806 Employee benefit plan expense 18 2,717 3,555 Share-based payments expense 22 10,396 6,989 Impairment (reversal of impairment) 12 (96,914 ) 447,808 Write-down of assets 6,298 1,528 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (625 ) 3,574 Earnings (loss) from operations 146,837 (476,773 ) Other income 19 11,885 16,281 Finance costs 19 (45,266 ) (5,637 ) Earnings (loss) from operations before income tax 113,456 (466,129 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 20 39,771 (86,498 ) Net earnings (loss) for the year $ 73,685 $ (379,631 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 80,586 (361,884 ) Non-controlling interests (6,901 ) (17,747 ) Net earnings (loss) for the year $ 73,685 $ (379,631 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) 31 Basic 158,856 158,509 Diluted 161,539 158,509 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.51 $ (2.28 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.50 $ (2.28 )









Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Note Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Net earnings (loss) for the year $ 73,685 $ (379,631 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be reclassified to earnings (loss): Change in fair value of investments in equity securities 1,256 (2,306 ) Actuarial losses on employee benefit plans 18 (6,361 ) (1,197 ) Income tax recovery on actuarial losses on employee benefit plans 633 359 (4,472 ) (3,144 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ 69,213 $ (382,775 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 76,114 (365,028 ) Non-controlling interests (6,901 ) (17,747 ) $ 69,213 $ (382,775 )







Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Cash flows generated from (used in): Note Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the year $ 73,685 $ (379,631 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 155,331 105,732 Finance costs 45,266 5,637 Interest income (2,760 ) (7,727 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (790 ) 704 Income from royalty sale (8,075 ) — Income tax expense (recovery) 39,771 (86,498 ) Impairment (reversal of impairment) 12 (96,914 ) 447,808 Write-down of assets 6,298 1,528 Share based payments expense 10,396 6,989 Employment benefit plan expense 2,717 3,555 224,925 98,097 Property reclamation payments (2,807 ) (5,536 ) Employee benefit plan payments (2,587 ) (2,299 ) Income taxes paid (36,242 ) (36,879 ) Interest paid (35,479 ) — Interest received 2,760 7,727 Changes in non-cash working capital 23 15,256 6,428 Net cash generated from operating activities 165,826 67,538 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (214,505 ) (231,674 ) Capitalized interest paid (3,848 ) (36,750 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 6,605 7,882 Proceeds on pre-commercial production sales, net 12 12,159 6,472 Purchase of investment in associate (3,107 ) — Proceeds from sale of mining interest 1,397 — Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (1,590 ) (1,261 ) Decrease (increase) in term deposits 3,371 (1,138 ) Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 10,644 (928 ) Net cash used in investing activities (188,874 ) (257,397 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares for cash 40,066 — Contributions from non-controlling interests 2,791 — Proceeds from borrowings 494,000 — Repayments from borrowings (600,000 ) — Loan financing costs (15,583 ) — Principal portion of lease liabilities (6,729 ) (1,222 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (2,108 ) Net cash used in financing activities (85,455 ) (3,330 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (108,503 ) (193,189 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 286,312 479,501 Cash in disposal group held for sale (67 ) — Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 177,742 $ 286,312







Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Note Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Share capital Balance beginning of year $ 3,007,924 $ 3,007,924 Shares issued upon exercise of share options, for cash 265 — Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options 103 — Shares issued to the public, net of share issuance costs 46,271 — Balance end of year 21 $ 3,054,563 $ 3,007,924 Treasury stock Balance beginning of year $ (10,104 ) $ (11,056 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (2,108 ) Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units 1,442 3,060 Balance end of year $ (8,662 ) $ (10,104 ) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of year $ 2,620,799 $ 2,616,593 Share based payment arrangements 8,187 7,266 Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (1,442 ) (3,060 ) Transfer to share capital on exercise of options (103 ) — Balance end of year $ 2,627,441 $ 2,620,799 Accumulated other comprehensive loss Balance beginning of year $ (24,494 ) $ (21,350 ) Other comprehensive loss for the year (4,472 ) (3,144 ) Balance end of year $ (28,966 ) $ (24,494 ) Deficit Balance beginning of year $ (2,310,453 ) $ (1,948,569 ) Earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company 80,586 (361,884 ) Balance end of year $ (2,229,867 ) $ (2,310,453 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 3,414,509 $ 3,283,672 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of year $ 63,414 $ 79,940 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (6,901 ) (17,747 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests 2,791 1,221 Balance end of year $ 59,304 $ 63,414 Total equity $ 3,473,813 $ 3,347,086

Please see the Consolidated Financial Statements dated December 31, 2019 for notes to the accounts.

