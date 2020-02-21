Lundin Mining Publishes 2019 Annual Filings

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the 2019 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: http://www.lundinmining.com/s/FinancialStatements.asp.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m Eastern Time.
SOURCE Lundin Mining LUMI
Contact Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50
