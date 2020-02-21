Menü Artikel
Newmont to Present at BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

14:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Newmont Corp.’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Palmer, will present at the BMO Capital Markets 29th Global Metals and Mining Conference on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The presentation will be broadcast via webcast on the Company’s website.

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont 2020 BMO Global Metals and Mining Presentation
URL: https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/022320a_js/?entity=9_SCLSDOW

The presentation will be available the morning of Monday, February 24, 2020 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the replay will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Contact

Media Contact
Omar Jabara
303.837.5114
omar.jabara@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Jessica Largent
303.837.5484
jessica.largent@newmont.com


Mineninfo

Newmont Corp.

Newmont Corp.
Bergbau
USA
853823
US6516391066
www.newmont.com
Minenprofile
