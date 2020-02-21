Viva Gold Corp. Closes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCBB: VAUCF) (the “Company” or “Viva”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered Private Placement (the "Offering") announced December 5, 2019. In connection with the closing of the second tranche, the Company issued 931,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of CDN $0.24 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN $223,440. In total, the Offering was oversubscribed, and the Company issued 2,938,480 Units in both tranches of the Offering for gross proceeds of CDN $705,235.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.34 per Share. Warrants issued in the first tranche are exercisable until December 23, 2021 and those Warrants issued in the second tranche are exercisable until February 19, 2022, both of which are 24 months from the date of issuance. Sixteen placees subscribed to the Offering in the second tranche, with a total of 30 placees subscribing in both tranches of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be utilized to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment and technical work at the Issuer's Tonopah Property, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company will pay aggregate finder’s fees on the second tranche of CDN $13,440 in connection with subscriptions introduced to the Offering by Canaccord Genuity Corp and Leede Jones Gable.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

Option Issuance and Filing of Year End Results

Viva Gold is pleased to advise that it has filed year-end results for the Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 under its profile on SEDAR. The Company has also issued a total of 548,500 Stock Options at an exercise price of $0.24 for a period of three years.

About Viva:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position with significant exploration potential and demonstrated measured, indicated and inferred gold resources. The property is located on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, 50 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 30 kilometers from the Town of Tonopah. Viva’s management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as “VAU”, on the OTCBB in the US as “VAUCF” and on the Frankfurt exchange under “7PB”. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

