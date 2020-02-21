Galleon Gold Invites Investors to Visit Them at the PDAC

Toronto, February 21, 2020 - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") will be exhibiting at PDAC 2020, the Company invites investors and shareholders to visit booth #3302 at the Investor Exchange in the south building of the Metro Toronto Convention Center from March 1 to March 4, 2020. Company representatives will be on hand to discuss our flagship West Cache Gold project located 13km west of Timmins, Ontario.

The Company also wishes to provide an update on the previously announced (see press release dated September 5, 2018) proposed sale of its royalty interest in a copper mine located in Milford Utah (the "Royalty"). The sale transaction has not been completed as the parties have been attempting to renegotiate the terms of the original sale agreement. To date, the parties have not been able to reach agreement on revised terms and it is unknown at this time when or if a revised agreement may be entered into. Shareholders of the Company approved the proposed sale of the Royalty at its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on December 11, 2019, the Royalty is currently valued at $1 on the Company's balance sheet.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company focused on advancing two projects. The Neal Gold Project in Idaho is owned in partnership Eric Sprott and the West Cache Gold Project is located 13 km west of Timmins Ontario. Both projects are located in known mining camps with excellent infrastructure.

